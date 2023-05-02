Due to the death of the oil tanker and the cuts in Vaca Muerta, today the Oil Tankers meet with the Government

The Private Oil Workers Union will meet with the Minister of Public Works of the Nation, Gabriel Katopodis after the protests on the routes of Vaca Muerta due to the constant accidents on the roads and the death of a worker due to the collision of two trucks.

Yesterday afternoon, the union’s general secretary, Marcelo Rucci, reported that he would meet with the provincial government this week, however, this morning he confirmed to La Red that Today at 5:00 p.m. a meeting will be held with the Minister of Public Works Gabriel Katopodis.

Rucci indicated that on Friday, in the context of roadblocks, a note was sent to the ministry to request a meeting with the aim of “making him aware of what is happening because the Nation does not make investments or does not know or does not tell him,” he explained.

the meeting it will be in Buenos Aires and provincial representatives would also be present. “You have to do the investments in connectivity road, today you can not transit, “said the general secretary of the union.

Regarding the orders, Rucci indicated that they demand Let more paths be laid. “The route is collapsed, double track or more routes should be made,” he said.

The protests in Vaca Muerta and the death of the oil tanker

The cuts were made on Friday on the main routes of Vaca Muerta, in Neuquén, Río Negro and La Pampa, precisely on Routes 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 17, 51, 57, 151 and Autovía Norte. The protest hit the sector hard and worried the start of the long weekend, due to the Monday holiday.

As reported by the general secretary, Marcelo Rucci, they did it to claim works on the roads, after the death of a worker for the collision of two trucks and for the numerous accidents they suffer daily. The end of the protest was decided in a virtual meeting of the board of directorscarried out at mid-morning, although the reason was unknown.

Gustavo Riquelme I was 48 years old and worked as a mechanic for the company Clear. He died from the crash between two trucks, which happened yesterday, Thursday, around 6:00 p.m. It was on Route 151, in the “La Escondida” area, at kilometer 93.

In addition to the death of the tanker, several injuries were reported because not only did the two trucks collide, but they ended up hitting other smaller vehicles that were circulating in the sector. There were three trucks, two from oil companies and one private.

According to what witnesses indicated, a Clear company truck was towing a trailer that broke a wheel because of the holes in the asphalt strip. The firm’s mechanic was about to change the wheel when he was struck by the other truck and died



