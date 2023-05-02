Flat stomach in 4 weeks: HIIT exercises for abdominal muscles

In order for a flat stomach to become a reality in 4 weeks, in addition to a suitable diet, certain training units are also very important. The so-called high-intensity interval training can help you burn belly fat faster because of the increased oxygen intake after work. In addition, resistance exercises can help you get rid of fat deposits in the abdominal area in no time. This also tones the abdominal muscles in a moderate way without building excessive muscle mass. Below is a sample fitness program that includes exercises for a month that you can easily do at home.

What needs to be considered before a flat stomach in 4 weeks becomes possible?

If you’re looking to maximize core strength while losing weight, there are a few important factors to consider. In HIIT training, it is crucial to prevent injuries and improve the balance of the body. It is possible to tone abs in a month by precisely performing specific, higher-intensity exercises on weekdays.

You should also stay hydrated and strong by drinking plenty of water and eating a balanced diet. Along with this, eat healthy carbohydrates like whole grains and fibrous vegetables like broccoli. You should also increase your protein intake by eating lean meats or plant-based proteins like quinoa and healthy fats like avocado, salmon and coconut oil.

Consuming teas like peppermint or chamomile also helps with weight loss as these are natural diuretics. Eating plain yogurt, which contains probiotics, can also be very helpful during the training phase. Without further ado, here are some effective workouts you can try to get the results you want.

Train intensively and increase the strength of the abdominal muscles

If you stretch your core like this from as many directions as possible, a flat stomach in 4 weeks would be a realistic goal. For this you should start with moderate intensity and fewer repetitions and then gradually increase them for a visible effect. Such regular exercises are also suitable for beginners who want to quickly get in shape without necessarily going to the gym. So, incorporate these easy-to-follow moves into your weekly workout routine to increase your overall fitness level and shed abdominal fat.

Flat stomach in 4 weeks – HIIT workout for the first week

With the first circuit of high-intensity interval training, you can boost your metabolism to its highest rate for burning fat. It’s important to be disciplined and get into overdrive during the initial stages by working your abs as hard as you can. In this training plan, you’ll do different workouts for short periods each week to tone your abs, including rest for two days. Start with the following exercises in the first week.

Planks on the forearms with squats:

First you should get into a plank position.

First, make sure your shoulders are straight over your elbows and your palms are pressed together.

Then, with your feet together, keep your whole body in one line.

Now gently bend your knees to tap the floor.

Be careful not to move your hips.

Return to the starting position and repeat the exercise with the second knees.

After that, continue performing the exercise with alternating knees.

Simple abdominal crunches

First, lie straight on your back and bend your knees.

Then place your hands behind your head and extend your elbows to the side.

First, exhale and slowly raise your head and shoulder off the floor until your chest is slightly arched.

Press your lower back against the floor as you perform the full movement.

Then you can take a deep breath and release this position to return to normal body position.

Do the reps for a minute.

High squats

Standing, bend your elbows 90 degrees, stretch forward and palm down.

Raise your left and right knees one at a time to touch your hands with them.

Continue like this with slight hops.

Build deeper abs in week 2

In the second week, start engaging the deeper abdominal muscles, as this improves the body’s balance and is key to better posture. This is an important part of the training plan that will make a flat stomach in 4 weeks more achievable.

Alternate leg raises with plank on forearms

First, stand on all fours on the floor in a plank position.

Then keep your elbows stable under your shoulders while your whole body stays in a straight line.

Now lift your right heel up in the air as far as you can.

After that, immediately switch the position of your heels while keeping your hips stable.

Repeat the movements for a minute.

Climbers perform exercise

First, stand again in a plank position with your palms pressed shoulder-width down to the floor.

Then try to keep your body in a straight line from top to bottom.

After that, move your right knee towards your chest and quickly return to the starting position.

Repeat with opposite sides for 60 seconds, alternating knees.

Stretching exercise with raised legs

First, sit on the floor with your knees slightly bent and raise your legs halfway in the air.

Then bring your palms together at chest level and keep your lower body stable.

Rotate your torso from the waist to stretch your torso left or right.

Now repeat the opposite position and continue for 1 minute.

Increase the level in the third week for a flat stomach to occur in 4 weeks

In week number 3 you should focus on the often neglected abdominal muscles in the lower abdomen. Activating these abdominal muscles can improve your overall shape and tone your tummy. In addition, be prepared to engage abdominal areas that you don’t typically use very often in your day-to-day life.

Stretch hip flexors in a plank position

First, position your body in plank while keeping your forearms on the floor.

Then, stretch your feet wide apart to allow for optimal hip stretching.

Now tighten your abs and move your hips toward your spine, not touching the floor.

Stay in this position while pressing your palms together.

Twist your body from the waist and come back to center.

Repeat the same with the opposite side.

Continue this for 60 seconds, switching sides.

Abdominal press with arm raises

First, lie on your back on the floor with your legs stretched out and your arms by your sides.

Then try to keep your legs straight while pressing your butt against the floor.

Now tighten your abs and lift your feet about 45 degrees off the floor.

After that, slowly begin to lift your shoulder, head, and neck off the floor while also raising your arms parallel to the floor.

Stay in this position for a minute while moving your arms as described.

Touch heels while standing

First, position your feet hip-width apart in a standing body position.

Then engage your abs and bend your knees slightly to touch your left and right hands on both heels in alternating motions.

Now switch sides as often as possible for 60 seconds.

Tone abs with HIIT exercises in the last week 4

Move into the final training phase of the plan if flat stomach in 4 weeks remains your main goal. With some intense workouts, you’ll introduce an element of flexibility to this circuit. In this way you achieve top form, with which you can achieve a slim and well-formed stomach.

Intense jackknife exercise

First, lie on your back and straighten your legs.

Then engage your abs while simultaneously lifting your legs and torso 45 degrees off the floor.

Extend your arms forward while slightly lifting your upper body forward.

Return to the starting position and repeat the jackknife exercise for 60 seconds.

Back crunches with hip and leg raises

First, lie on your back with your legs stretched out and your feet together.

Then bring your arms to your sides and press your palms against the floor.

Now, using the muscles of your upper body, begin to lift your feet straight over your hips.

As you do this, lift your hips off the floor to point your toes toward the ceiling.

Then lower your hips in a controlled manner and lower your legs back to the starting position.

With abs tight, repeat for a minute while lowering your legs.

Side plank with arm raises and change sides