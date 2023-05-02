Biljana Stojiljković Bidžovan Serbian influencer left at birth Magazine

Serbian influencer Biljana Stojiljković, better known as Bidžovan, revealed the shocking truth about herself.

She was one of the most popular influencers in Serbia, who gained popularity through comic clips. She withdrew from social networks, and then revealed the reasons. She is back and now she has shocked the public with the latest video she posted on her YouTube channel. Biljana Stojiljković, better known as Bidžovanshe revealed that she left by her biological mother immediately after birth.

She explained that her mother tried every means to have an abortion during the nineties. She agreed to various methods, jumping from a height, forcing her brother to step on her stomach, but after numerous unsuccessful attempts, she realized that she couldn’t. Then she decided to leave her, and Biljana does not hide that she struggled with suicidal thoughts. With her latest video, she addressed everyone who feels the same way:

“I googled countless times how to kill myself… I was figuring out how to direct my own murder so that it turned out to be murder, not suicide. There is one woman who got pregnant at the age of 16, she lived in Kosovo in the nineties, we all know what the situation was like there. She tried to have an abortion for nine months, she jumped from a height, forced her brother to step on her stomach, she failed to have an abortion. When she gave birth, it is logical that she did not keep the child“, Biljana revealed and added:



“That child was me. I was abandoned at birth by my biological mother… I decided after everything to meet her, I deserve my origins, my history, me as me, I want to know. What someone did then, he didn’t do to me, he did to himself. Someone gave up their child, I won’t feel sorry for myself. That experience is the greatest blessing. Love is a choice,” Bižovan concluded.

“I can see myself as a poor person who was left behind at birth who someone chose not to love and feel like a victim all her life. I don’t choose to complain about it, I choose to be a person who learned a lot from it. Everyone’s reality is valid and it is not nonsense to say that everyone chooses their own reality,” said Biljana.

Many thanked her in the comments for the strong message she sent, and some did not hide that they were the confession brought tears.

“I watched the whole video with my mouth open until you said ‘I love you’. That’s when I started crying. Out loud. This video, without exaggeration, deserves to be broadcast on television and shared all over the net so that people can see that they are not alone, they are not weird and they’re not crazy if they don’t feel okay. I’d write all kinds of things, but I’ll just say – thank you. This is definitely something I needed. Sending a hug. And yes, I love you too,” read one comment.

“Uh… I have so many things on my mind, but I want to give you a huge thumbs up! Thank you for sharing this with us, it’s helped on so many levels. I think I’ll be going back to this video over and over and showing everyone close to me people”, someone wrote…

If you are depressed or thinking about suicide, there are several ways to get psychological help. The number of the SOS line of the “Laza Lazarevic” clinic is 011/7777-000. The number of the Center “Srce” for providing emotional support to people in crisis and suicide prevention is 0800-300-303.

