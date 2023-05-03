Home » Durán gives Rangers their 4th consecutive victory
Entertainment

Durán gives Rangers their 4th consecutive victory

by admin
Durán gives Rangers their 4th consecutive victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night to tie their lead. longest streak of the season, with four wins.

Texas trailed 4-1 in the fifth inning, before reacting. They picked up their sixth comeback victory of the season and improved to 4-1 during their current home outing.

The Rangers reached 10 hits for the 14th time this season.

Marcus Semien and Travis Jankowski cut the deficit to 4-3 with RBI singles in the fifth off Zac Gallen, who entered the game on a 28-inning shutout streak, the longest in the majors.

Scott McGough (0-3) relieved to start the sixth inning and allowed Jonah Heim’s two-out single. Durán hit a fastball on a 1-1 count and sent the ball 431 feet from home plate, all the way to center field, for his third home run of the season, making it 5-4.

Durán stayed a triple away from the cycle.

Brock Burke (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings and Will Smith got four outs for his fourth save.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 3-2 with a run scored and two produced, Geraldo Perdomo 4-2 with a run scored. Puerto Rican Emmauel Rivera 1-0. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-0. The Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno 4-0.

For the Rangers, the Cuban Adolis García 3-0. The Dominican Durán 4-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

See also  Xiao Zhan sues netizens for over 200,000 claims-DoNews

You may also like

Madeleine McCann, 16 years without an answer: mysterious...

Golden Week is blessed by the God of...

Dolli Irigoyen said goodbye to MasterChef and announced...

Wang Jiaer became the “No. 1 Met Gala...

Rockies pitcher Marquez requires Tommy John surgery

Milei in Tierra del Fuego: her candidate is...

Jay Chou asked “How to change the person...

A participant in Pasaplatos began to cry for...

Trends in Novel Creation: Local Narrative, Spiritual Hometown,...

The “godfather of Artificial Intelligence” left Google for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy