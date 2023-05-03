Durán gives Rangers their 4th consecutive victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night to tie their lead. longest streak of the season, with four wins.

Texas trailed 4-1 in the fifth inning, before reacting. They picked up their sixth comeback victory of the season and improved to 4-1 during their current home outing.

The Rangers reached 10 hits for the 14th time this season.

Marcus Semien and Travis Jankowski cut the deficit to 4-3 with RBI singles in the fifth off Zac Gallen, who entered the game on a 28-inning shutout streak, the longest in the majors.

Scott McGough (0-3) relieved to start the sixth inning and allowed Jonah Heim’s two-out single. Durán hit a fastball on a 1-1 count and sent the ball 431 feet from home plate, all the way to center field, for his third home run of the season, making it 5-4.

Durán stayed a triple away from the cycle.

Brock Burke (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings and Will Smith got four outs for his fourth save.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 3-2 with a run scored and two produced, Geraldo Perdomo 4-2 with a run scored. Puerto Rican Emmauel Rivera 1-0. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-0. The Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno 4-0.

For the Rangers, the Cuban Adolis García 3-0. The Dominican Durán 4-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

