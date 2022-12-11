Home Entertainment Eason Chan turned into “crocodile eyes” when he was splashed with black mud during the filming of the MV.
Eason Chan turned into "crocodile eyes" when he was splashed with black mud during the filming of the MV.

Eason Chan turned into “crocodile eyes” when he was splashed with black mud during the filming of the MV.

Eason Chan turned into “crocodile eyes” after being splashed with black mud during MV filming

Photo: Courtesy of record company

The MV for Eason Chan’s new song “People, People” was released the day before the concert. The MV was directed by the new director of the Academy Awards, Chen Jianlang. It boldly uses the third-view vision of a person who is dying to tell everyone what a “person” is. “What should I do next?

(Taipei, 9th) King of Golden MelodyEason Chan(Eason) returned to the Hong Kong Coliseum tonight after 9 years and released a new song “people“MV, he hangs wires for the MV for 3 hours, which caused a bit of brain congestion, and was drenched in black mud, and the black mud ran into his eyes. It seemed that things were foggy. He laughed and said that he seemed to have changed. a crocodile.

The MV of “People, People” is directed by Chen Jianlang, a newly-appointed director of the Academy Awards. He boldly uses the third perspective of a dying person to tell everyone what a “human” is and where should a “human” go? And using a lot of CG and experimental stunts, Chen Jianlang used a barren scene of white hills and deserts in the opening scene, suddenly entered the heart world, and when he pulled back, the audience suddenly realized that the barren hills just now were Eason Chan’s naked body, He said, “The picture is to express a person’s near-death experience. Some studies have shown that people can still have time to look back at the whole world after death, so we boldly imagine that when you leave the body and become another existence, use What is life in the third body?”

Eason Chan said that it took nearly 20 hours to shoot this time, from 9:00am to 3:00am before calling it a day. He said that the visual picture looked horrifying, and the whole body was splashed with black mud, “It was like sesame paste mixed with the slime texture that children played with. The director said it was edible.” He claimed: ” I was splashed 4 or 5 times, but I just felt cold and felt like I was turning into a crocodile, because the black liquid flowed into the eyes, and it was like a fog, like a crocodile with gray eyes, but it was fun.”

Complain “I don’t know what I’m shooting”

Eason Chan hung the steel wire for 3 hours. He admitted that he was a little congested and couldn’t help complaining to the director, “I don’t know what I’m shooting. He has many different ideas in his mind and is very innovative, so I leave them all to him. , do whatever he tells me to do.”

Eason Chan said frankly, “Hanging the steel wire is actually very hard. It doesn’t mean that I hang it for a long time. It’s because I have never been trained. The core muscle group (Core Muscle) is not strong enough, and I do a lot of movements. I rely on it to exert strength, so I I do backflips automatically in mid-air all day long, and it doesn’t take long to hold. Fortunately, the martial arts directors this time are all partners who have worked with me in filming and concerts before. They are very kind and they keep teaching me how to do it. lens.”

Eason Chan hung the wire for 3 hours during filming, his brain felt congested, and he felt that there were a lot of movements, relying on the core muscles to exert force, resulting in automatic backflips in mid-air all day long, and the hold did not last long.
Eason Chan said about the black mud splashed all over his body, “I was splashed 4 or 5 times during the process, but I just felt cold.”

