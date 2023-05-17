eBay takes over the Italian Certilogo: «So we will strengthen our second-hand offer»

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US e-commerce giant eBay, and Certilogo, one of the main providers of digital identification and authentication services for products based on artificial intelligence for the fashion and luxury sector, have announced the signing of a binding agreement for the eBay’s acquisition of Certilogo. The extent of the agreement has not been disclosed, but its effectiveness has already started on May 15th.

The platform of Certilogo, a company founded in 2006, uses digital technology to allow brands to manage the life cycle of their products, offering consumers the possibility to verify their authenticity, access reliable information on designer items and activate easily circular services. With this acquisition, therefore, eBay aims to strengthen its identity as a platform for pre-loved purchases in the fashion and luxury sector, to provide customers with verified shopping.

Michele Casucci, CEO and founder of Certilogo, at the Sole 24 Ore Luxury Summit on May 10 in Milan

“Consumers have long turned to eBay to buy and sell pre-loved Fashion and Luxury products, not only because of the unrivaled selection, but also thanks to our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to give our sellers and those who buy with us the best possible service – said Charis Marquez, vice president of eBay -. Thanks to its advanced technology and the talents that work in its team, Certilogo allows eBay to deliver on this commitment, further solidifying its role as a leader in the pre-loved fashion sector and offering consumers new ways to connect and interact with brands most prestigious”.

«Certilogo was born to connect brands and consumers. He used technology to simplify and strengthen this relationship and share information that radically changes the way we interact with clothing and accessories – said Michele Casucci, CEO and founder of Certilogo -. eBay pioneered recommerce, while Certilogo pioneered connected products and consumer-facing digital authentication. By joining forces, we will be able to make an immediate and significant contribution, taking advantage of already consolidated skills and infrastructures, and promoting a model that has its roots in the enhancement of the community and the circular economy”.