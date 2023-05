Austria depots: Bawag trading position sold at a profit (depot comment)

05/17/2023, 3950 characters









Actively managed: This is how our wikifolio stock picking Austria DE000LS9BHW2 is: -0.41% vs. last #gabb, +4.64% ytd, +69.30% since the start of 2013. Total status since the start of our real money investments in 2002 (first Brokerjet, then wikifolio): 111.778 Euro , a Up 1017.78 percent. All trades under https://www.wikifolio.com/de/at/w/wfdrastil1 . Yesterday I sold the Bawag trading position at a profit.

Passively managed: That Depot at dad.at includes our private investor relations partners http://www.boerse-social.com/private-investor-relations, all of which were purchased for around 1000 euros (each just under, depending on the course,) when Showcase. Here are the 45 partners, the selection currently shows a ytd plus of +5.21 percent.

(The input from Christian Drastil for the http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb from 17.05.)

(17.05.2023)

Christian Drastil: Vienna Stock Exchange chat

Vienna Stock Exchange Plausch S4/64: Buy AT&S, why CTS and not Kapsch? And why I almost got kicked out of the Wiener Privatbank











Stocks on the radar:Addico Bank, Rosenbauer, Warimpex, Austriacard Holdings AG, Marinomed Biotech, RHI Magnesita, Polytec Group, Bawag, ATX, ATX Prime, ATX TR, First group, compound, Pierer Mobility, EVN, Andritz, AT&S, Costed, Porn, Strabag, Vienna Airport, Telekom Austria, Oberbank AG trunk, mold, Immofinanz, Uniqa, VIG, Wienerberger, German postal service, Munich Re, Deutsche Telekom.

