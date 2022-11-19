Edgar Plains trendy art exhibition opens “Little Basketball Heroes” to pay tribute to the stars of the eraFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Xu Yisheng) Today, “Game On.——Edgar Plains Trendy Art Exhibition” opened in Shanghai Yuexing Global Harbor L4 Performing Arts Space. The exhibition showcases the artistic world of Edgar Plans through manuscripts, sculptures, art installations, and interactive experiences. By combining his representative little hero image with the shape of a basketball star, Plans created a series of basketball little heroes to pay tribute to the stars of the era in his mind.

Edgar Plans was born in Madrid, Spain in 1977, the son of science fiction and fantasy writer Juan Jose Plans. His father encouraged him to use creative freedom to paint and paint since he was a child, and this spontaneous and pure artistic expression style has been maintained to this day. After the appearance of the series of images of little heroes created by him, they are widely sought after all over the world.Edgar, who grew up in the golden age of basketball culture, integrated this sport into his artistic creation. He used a special perspective to show the demeanor of basketball players on the court.

This exhibition takes the little hero’s exploration of basketball dreams as the story line, and connects the common basketball memory of the artist and the little hero. In as many as 9 exhibition spaces, the audience can see 10 “Basketball Heroes” sculptures based on the wonderful moments of the court at close range. Two of the sculpture installations also reproduce the classic matchups more than 40 years ago.

The exhibition also exhibited 35 brand-new works and precious manuscripts of Plans, which will continue tountil February 19, 2023.