The current mayor of La Falda, the radical Javier Dieminger, achieved re-election in his city and will govern for four more years. Scrutinized 100% of the tables, he prevailed with 71.07% of the votes against Miguel Maldonadofrom the Frente de Todos, who remained at 28.93%.

After 6:00 p.m., the polling stations were closed and the first notable data was the low participation of citizens, which was 51.73%.

With the passing of the minutes, and with the magnitude of the votes for Dieminger, the militancy began to celebrate the triumph while provincial and national leaders of Together for Change arrived at the venue.

The first to arrive were Senator Luis Juez and National Deputy Rodrigo de Loredo, who shared the victory with the mayor of the city.

Immediately, Judge and De Loredo were joined by other leaders such as national deputies Mario Negri, Soher el Sukaria, Soledad Carrizo and Héctor “la Coneja” Baldassi.

Via Twitter, Governor Juan Schiaretti sent his congratulations to the mayor and told him that they would continue working together.

what was voted

The Juntos por el Cambio alliance and a part of Peronism disputed today the municipal elections of the Cordoba city of Valle de Punilla, where Dieminger put his re-election at stake in the first elections of the year that are held in that province.

The 14,230 people who make up the register of La Falda had to choose between the current community chief and the Peronist Maldonado, who head the only two lists that competed in the compulsa.

Dieminger is a candidate for the “Together for La Falda’” list, a space that is referenced nationally in Together for Change, and is accompanied in the formula for vice-intendency by the current Secretary of Tourism, Luciana Pacha.

Meanwhile, the provincial legislator Maldonado headed the payroll of the space “La Falda en Acción” and had Rocío Mellid as a candidate for vice mayor.

As expected, the result had a national impact since it was expected that national leaders would come to La Falda to celebrate the victory.

Among others, the presence of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is confirmed.

From Buenos Aires, the president of the national PRO, Patricia Bullrich, sent a greeting.

Together for Change is more united than ever in Córdoba and it was demonstrated this Sunday in the Punilla Valley. Congratulations @DiemingerJavier, for your re-election as mayor of La Falda, and to our elected candidates! Change is underway in force across the country! — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) March 19, 2023

Front of All

Maldonado is a member of the “Peronist Identity” space led by former senator of the Frente de Todos and current director of Banco Nación Carlos Caserio, who is aligned with President Alberto Fernández, and in conflict with Governor Schiaretti.

Dieminger had already clashed with Maldonado in the 2019 mayoral elections and, on that occasion, the radical won with 49.4% of the votes, against 39.9% of the Justicialist leader.

In those elections, Maldonado had headed the list of “schiarettismo”, the space of Governor Juan Schiaretti, who this year decided not to present a list for the compulsa.

Because? Because in El Panal they maintain that Dieminger’s management is “very good”.

The tourist city of La Falda has around 17,000 inhabitants, it is located in the cordon of the small mountains of the Punilla Valley and 70 kilometers from the capital of Córdoba.

For today’s election day, 7 schools and 41 tables are enabled.

In addition to the mayor and vice president, 8 councilors and 3 titular tribunes are elected, with the same number of substitutes.

