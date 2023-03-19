Monday March 20, 2023, 3:36 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) IMF representative for Pakistan Esther Perez has clarified that there is no truth in the news of linking the agreement between the IMF and Pakistan with the nuclear program.

Esther Perez said in her explanatory statement that there is no truth in the speculations related to Pakistan’s nuclear program, our negotiations are only on economic policy.

He said that the negotiations with Pakistan are going on to solve the economic problems and the balance of payment problem.

Esther Perez said that the negotiations are being held for the restoration of economic stability according to the policy of the IMF.

He further said that the focus of negotiations with Pakistan is to bring macroeconomic stability and financial stability.