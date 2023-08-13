Home » Elections STEP 2023: Strong rise of the crypto dollar
Entertainment

Elections STEP 2023: Strong rise of the crypto dollar

by admin
Elections STEP 2023: Strong rise of the crypto dollar

The crypto dollar continued its upward trend after the close of the elections and touched new nominal records in a context of tension and uncertainty. According to the values ​​published by different exchanges, the purchase price exceeded $630 and in some cases exceeded $650. This occurs in a context of rises in most of the dollar prices in the face of growing electoral uncertainty, in parallel to a rally in other financial assets in the face of a change in expectations.

Developing….

See also  Live-action adventure masterpiece "Jungle Voyage" will be featured in the mainland of "Big Rock" Johnson's charm_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

what is searched in Google during STEP

Elections 2023: there was a bomb threat in...

Provisional scrutiny of the PASO 2023: they anticipate...

60% of the register voted and the counting...

Spain-Sweden and Australia-England animate the semifinals of the...

Chicago’s End of Summer Extravaganza: A Guide to...

One by one, all the bunkers of the...

The weather forecast for this Monday, August 14

The alleged exit box attributed to the National...

Without filters, this is how celebrities look on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy