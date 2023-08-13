Home » Cardinal Baltazar Porras urged dialogue between political leaders
Cardinal Baltazar Porras urged dialogue between political leaders

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Caracas, Cardinal Balthazar Porrasurged political leaders to promote dialogue and agreements.

“It doesn’t mean that one is giving in to things. Everything in life is found by agreeing and to agree, both parties have to give in. There can be no imposition of one sector on another», he added.

The statements were offered in a special interview.

