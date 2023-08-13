Miss Universe Organization Cuts Ties with Indonesian Franchise amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Miss Universe Organization Ends Contract with Indonesian Franchise Due to Sexual Harassment Allegations, Cancels Pageant in Malaysia

The Miss Universe organization has announced that it is severing ties with its Indonesian franchise and canceling this year’s pageant in Malaysia following allegations of sexual harassment by contestants. The US-based organization made the decision to terminate its contract with PT Capella Swastika Karya and its national director, Poppy Capella, who also holds the license for Miss Universe Malaysia.

Six Miss Universe Indonesia contestants have filed complaints with the police, accusing the local organizers of subjecting them to “body searches” performed topless. The Miss Universe Organization stated that the franchise had failed to meet the standards, ethics, and expectations outlined in the franchise manual and code of conduct. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the contestants is the organization’s top priority.

The Jakarta police have not yet commented on the matter, but a spokesperson confirmed that the complaint would be investigated. In a statement on Instagram, Capella denied any involvement in or knowledge of the alleged sexual harassment, stating that she does not condone any form of such behavior.

The Jakarta pageant took place to select the Indonesian candidate for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to be held in El Salvador. The Miss Universe organization revealed that it is currently assessing its policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Furthermore, they emphasized that there are no requirements for body measurements or dimensions to participate in their worldwide pageant.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all participants in beauty pageants. The Miss Universe organization’s swift action and commitment to upholding their brand’s standards set a precedent for the industry.

