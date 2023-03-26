ROME – Hyundai Motor Group has developed an automatic charging robot (ACR) for electric vehicles (EVs) and will unveil it at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023. This innovative single-armed robot is capable of inserting the cable into the charging port of a Ev and remove it once charging is complete. In a video released by the Korean company, the Ioniq 6 electric sedan can be seen parking autonomously at an electric vehicle charging station.





Once the car is stationary, the ACR communicates with the vehicle to open the charging port, calculating the exact position and angle via a camera mounted inside. The robot then picks up the charger and attaches it to the vehicle’s charging port, thus initiating the charging session. Once complete, the robot removes the charger, replaces it, and closes the vehicle’s charging port cover. “The ACR will help make charging electric vehicles easier and more convenient, especially in dark environments,” said Dong Jin Hyun, head of robotics lab at Hyundai Motor Group. “It will also improve accessibility, especially for people with barriers.” motor skills, as charging cables get thicker and heavier to enable high-speed charging. We will continue to develop the ACR to increase safety and convenience so that all EV customers will soon be able to benefit from its use.”





Beyond the simplicity of operation shown in the video, behind this robot there is a long research of the specialists of the robotics laboratory of the group. Engineers took into consideration several variables in the development of the ACR, such as the vehicle’s parking position, the shape of the charging port, the weather conditions, potential obstacles and the weight of the charging cable. An algorithm was then created that applies AI (artificial intelligence) technology based on 3D cameras to the robot that allows the robot to handle heavy chargers with precision.





The Acr has also obtained a high degree of waterproof and dustproof (IP65), and its performance has been greatly improved, so that it can work stably even in extreme environments. In addition, the engineers installed a safety device with a built-in laser sensor to prevent possible accidents, allowing it to detect both stationary and moving obstacles and capable of warning an approaching person. The Korean group expects that the automatic charging robots will significantly increase the ease of recharging of electric vehicles and, when combined with autonomous parking systems, can improve the use by charging several parked vehicles in sequence.