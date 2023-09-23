Electric Fiat 600, production begins in Poland

ROME – Regular production of the 600e begins. After the official presentation at the Lingotto on 4 July, on 7 September the first car rolled off the assembly line at the Polish Tychy plant, a top of the range Prima 600e in the “Arancio sole d’Italia” orange colour. The New Fiat 600e – according to the Turin company – takes the best of the B and B-SUV worlds to offer a pleasant, joyful and comfortable driving experience, marking the brand’s return to the B segment. It is the ideal solution for lovers of the city.

New Fiat Topolino and 600e, the two electric icons that change the brand by Diego Longhin 04 July 2023

The model offers great electric performance, with a range of over 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and more than 600 km in the urban cycle and guarantees cutting-edge safety features. Available in two different full electric versions, New Fiat 600e La Prima and New Fiat (600e) RED, the New Fiat 600e is a family friendly solution for fully experiencing the pure Italian Dolce Vita.

The Tychy plant began its production in 1975 as a manufacturing plant for the Fiat brand and currently operates a three-shift system employing more than 2,000 people. Its product portfolio includes models that have won the prestigious European Car of the Year award, such as the Jeep Avenger in 2023, the Fiat 500 in 2008 and the Fiat Panda in 2004. From the start of production in 1975 until December 2022, the Tychy plant produced an impressive 10.8 million cars.

Here is the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. All the numbers of Diego Longhin’s custom-built series 30 August 2023

The 600e was born on the platform and line of the Jeep Avenger. Plant where the new Alfa Romeo B-Suv will also be released, the first images of which have begun to appear. This is Biscione’s first full electric which will be called Milano and will be launched at the beginning of 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

