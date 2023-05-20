ELEINE – deliver a dark anthem with “War Das Alles”!

While the Swedish dark symphonic metal band ELEINE is currently still haunting the North American clubs together with MOONSPELL, they present with “War Das Alles” the third digital single and at the same time one of the, if not the most extraordinary song of their upcoming album » We Shall Remain, which will be released on July 14, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.

The new song by ELEINE Written in extremely dark times, ‘War Das Alles’ is based on a German poem by frontwoman Madeleine Liljestam, making it one of the most touching and intimate moments on the record.

The band explains:

“Actually these lines were written in English, but somehow it seemed like they would make more sense in German and so ‘War Das Alles’ was born. When you feel surrounded by darkness, you can ask yourself: Is that it? Was that it with me? Not uncommon questions when going through tough times that are just too heavy for your shoulders.

There are still a few dark hours to live through before things finally take a turn for the better. Whether it’s depression, a tricky work assignment, or a relationship, there’s usually one last valley to cross before you finally get where you’re going.

With this track we want to make it clear that such thoughts and feelings can haunt our lives again and again, but still don’t herald the downfall directly. You are part of something better that awaits us at the end of the tunnel, a more balanced life.

The song should make you feel that you are good the way you are and that you are not alone out there. Soak up the extraordinary vibe that this chorus exudes – may the coming day be a better one with the help of the entire ELEINE following.”

Check out the accompanying music video on YouTube here:

»We Shall Remain« was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead singer Madeleine Liljestam before Thomas “Plec” Johansson, who advised the pair on the recordings, settled down at The Panic Room Studio (Skovde, Sweden) took care of the mix and mastering of the record. The work’s fiery cover artwork was created by Nestor Avalos (https://www.nestoravalosofficial.com/) and Madeleine Liljestam.

»We Shall Remain« – Tracklist:

01. Never Forget

02. Stand By The Flame

03. We Are Legion

04. Promise Of Apocalypse

05. Blood In Their Eyes

06. Sadness

07. Through The Mist

08. Suffering

09. Was That All

10. We Shall Remain

»American Full Moon« – 30 Years of Moonspell

w/ MOONSPELL, OCEANS OF SLUMBER (29. April – 17. Mai) &

VINTERSEA (05. – 14. May)

Presented by Continental Touring, Napalm Records, Atomic Fire Records,

Century Media Records, M theory & Decibel Touring

29.04.2023 US Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

30.04.2023 US Phildadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

01.05.2023 US Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

02.05.2023 US Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03.05.2023 US Orlando, FL – Hired

05.05.2023 US Houston, TX – Scout Bar

06.05.2023 US San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

07.05.2023 US Dallas, TX – Trees

08.05.2023 US Santa Fe, NM – Tumberoot Brewing

09.05.2023 US Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

10.05.2023 US Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11.05.2023 US San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

12.05.2023 US San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

13.05.2023 US Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

14.05.2023 CA Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt

16.05.2023 US Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

17.05.2023 US Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

18.05.2023 US Joliet, IL – The Forge

19.05.2023 US Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

20.05.2023 US Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

21.05.2023 CA Montreal, QC – Small Campus

22.05.2023 CA Quebec, QC – Source de la Martiniere

23.05.2023 US Boston, MA – Sonia

11.08.2023 BE Kortrijk – Alcatraz Metal Festival

—–

ELEINE are:

Madeleine Liljestam – vocals

Rikard Ekberg – Guitar & Vocals

Jesper Sunnhagen – drums

Band-Links:



The post ELEINE – deliver a dark anthem with “War Das Alles”! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

