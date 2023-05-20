ELEINE – deliver a dark anthem with “War Das Alles”!

While the Swedish dark symphonic metal band ELEINE is currently still haunting the North American clubs together with MOONSPELL, they present with “War Das Alles” the third digital single and at the same time one of the, if not the most extraordinary song of their upcoming album » We Shall Remain, which will be released on July 14, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.
The new song by ELEINE Written in extremely dark times, ‘War Das Alles’ is based on a German poem by frontwoman Madeleine Liljestam, making it one of the most touching and intimate moments on the record.
The band explains:
“Actually these lines were written in English, but somehow it seemed like they would make more sense in German and so ‘War Das Alles’ was born. When you feel surrounded by darkness, you can ask yourself: Is that it? Was that it with me? Not uncommon questions when going through tough times that are just too heavy for your shoulders.
There are still a few dark hours to live through before things finally take a turn for the better. Whether it’s depression, a tricky work assignment, or a relationship, there’s usually one last valley to cross before you finally get where you’re going.
With this track we want to make it clear that such thoughts and feelings can haunt our lives again and again, but still don’t herald the downfall directly. You are part of something better that awaits us at the end of the tunnel, a more balanced life.
The song should make you feel that you are good the way you are and that you are not alone out there. Soak up the extraordinary vibe that this chorus exudes – may the coming day be a better one with the help of the entire ELEINE following.”
»We Shall Remain« was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead singer Madeleine Liljestam before Thomas “Plec” Johansson, who advised the pair on the recordings, settled down at The Panic Room Studio (Skovde, Sweden) took care of the mix and mastering of the record. The work’s fiery cover artwork was created by Nestor Avalos (https://www.nestoravalosofficial.com/) and Madeleine Liljestam.
»We Shall Remain« – Tracklist:
01. Never Forget
02. Stand By The Flame
03. We Are Legion
04. Promise Of Apocalypse
05. Blood In Their Eyes
06. Sadness
07. Through The Mist
08. Suffering
09. Was That All
10. We Shall Remain
»American Full Moon« – 30 Years of Moonspell
w/ MOONSPELL, OCEANS OF SLUMBER (29. April – 17. Mai) &
VINTERSEA (05. – 14. May)
Presented by Continental Touring, Napalm Records, Atomic Fire Records,
Century Media Records, M theory & Decibel Touring
29.04.2023 US Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch
30.04.2023 US Phildadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
01.05.2023 US Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
02.05.2023 US Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03.05.2023 US Orlando, FL – Hired
05.05.2023 US Houston, TX – Scout Bar
06.05.2023 US San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
07.05.2023 US Dallas, TX – Trees
08.05.2023 US Santa Fe, NM – Tumberoot Brewing
09.05.2023 US Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live
10.05.2023 US Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11.05.2023 US San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
12.05.2023 US San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
13.05.2023 US Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
14.05.2023 CA Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt
16.05.2023 US Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
17.05.2023 US Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
18.05.2023 US Joliet, IL – The Forge
19.05.2023 US Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
20.05.2023 US Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
21.05.2023 CA Montreal, QC – Small Campus
22.05.2023 CA Quebec, QC – Source de la Martiniere
23.05.2023 US Boston, MA – Sonia
11.08.2023 BE Kortrijk – Alcatraz Metal Festival
ELEINE are:
Madeleine Liljestam – vocals
Rikard Ekberg – Guitar & Vocals
Jesper Sunnhagen – drums
