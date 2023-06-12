Elisa Carrió has her Maradona to go for the governorship of Santa Fe

Maradona 2023. The ballots for governor in Santa Fe will have the businessman Eduardo Maradona as a candidate within the Civic-Ari Coalition. The alliance of Together for Change was broken and the space of “Lilita” Carrió was left out. Accordingly, she announced that her party will lead an SME businessman as a candidate for governor from Rosario.

“I am very happy to announce that the Santa Fe Civic Coalition will run the candidacy for governor of Eduardo Maradona, a businessman from Rosario, strongly committed to SMEs throughout the country and that of Lucila Lehmann as 1st Provincial Legislator. Thank you for taking this big step!”, wrote the former deputy and said that the province “needs an urgent political renovation, with honest leaders and willing to take the reins of a province sadly forgotten for years, but with an impressive productive potential. The real change that Santa Fe needs is here, without absurd piles, with values, honesty and coherence. With Maradona 2023, Santa Fe is excited again!”

Eduardo is the owner of the Sanitarios Gaspel company and was president of the National SME Movement (Monapy), an entity that brings together companies from all over the country. He founded Gaspel in 1985 in Rosario and is dedicated to the commercialization of construction materials, coatings, sanitary ware and heating, both for retailers and for large works. Is his past linked to Diego Armando Maradona? If one goes towards history, the answer is yes.

Diego and Esteban Maradona

in dialogue with PROFILEthe now candidate explains it and adds another person, not known worldwide but very famous for his history in the area, Esteban Laureano Maradona: “He was my great-uncle. He was a rural doctor with a long history for having cared for neglected communities. Always They ask me about him for these payments”. And Diego? “Diego’s grandmother lived in the fields of my grandparents in Barrancas. She became pregnant by Esteban’s brother and the son, who was Don Diego, the player’s father, is given the last name Maradona. She goes to live in Esquina and Don Diego grew up there, in a tavern on the banks of the Corrientes River. There Don Diego meets a girl, Dalma “La Tota”, and raises her family. So yeah, we’re all related lol.”

Esteban Maradona

The businessman even recalls an anecdote with Diego Armando, Right on the corner. “I lived there, I think I was 11 or 12 years old and there was a soccer championship. Diego Armando played and when the final came, I went to the goal. A friend told me that someone in front had my last name. There appears Diego. We lost 11 to 1, but since he was of a different age, he couldn’t play that match.”. Did they go to the desk? asked PROFILE. Laughing, Eduardo clarifies: “It had been going on for months, we asked for the ID of the player Diego Armando Maradona. So, since it was from another category, the game was played again. And yes, we won there.”

Don Diego, Diego Armando and Doña Tota: the Maradonas

Internal exchanger.

In the case of the United Front to Change Santa Fe, Carolina Losada and Federico Angelini will face off against Maximiliano Pullaro and Gisela Scaglia and Monica Fein and Eugenio Fernandez. As the Civic Coalition is not present, the seal of Together for Change will be absent in the province’s elections. The intern escalated so much there that she forced the referents to hold an emergency conclave to calm the waters. It was in the Provincial Committee of the UCR, in the capital of Santa Fe. The president of the Committee, Felipe Michlig; the vices, José Corral and Julián Galdeano; members of the provincial leadership, representatives of all internal sectors of the party and the Forum of Mayors and Community Presidents of radicalism.

Eduardo Maradona, Elisa Carrió and Lucila Lehmann

“During the meeting, the progress of provincial politics and the electoral campaign was evaluated. All sectors agreed on the importance of making efforts so that the alternative of change triumphs in the provincial elections,” they indicated in a washed-out letter without details. “I know Pullaro. I think he had a lot of problems. serious problems. and mistakes. But I don’t think it’s part of the drug trade. I don’t believe it. I support Carolina Losada with all my strength for her to be governor, but I also have to have the intellectual honesty to say that she messed up (referring to Pullaro) with police chiefs, but that doesn’t make him a drug dealer. In no way”, assured Patricia Bullrich in an interview with LN+.

