Elon Musk invited Mark Zuckerberg to fight “in the cage”: “Send me an address”

the tycoon Elon Musk challenged the businessman Mark Zuckerberg still fight “in cage””, after a Meta employee suggested that creating a platform that competes with Twitter would be a more “sane” alternative to the company that Musk bought last year.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s control with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’”, ironized the CEO of Twitter. Then, when reminded by a user that the 39-year-old Facebook founder “does jiu-jitsu now,” Musk replied: “I’m ready for a cage match if he is“.

Mark Zuckerberg doing martial arts and the challenge with Musk.

Elon Musk says he has improved the “corrosive” aspect of Twitter

For his part, Mark Zuckerberg raised the proposal and, through his Instagram account, accepted: “Send me the address”he posted in a story. The invitation is for a full contact sport in which two fighters compete using various types of fighting techniques within a cage.

Since both businessmen are trained in martial arts, the confrontation could happen. “The Las Vegas OctagonMusk tweeted, referring to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) arena as the proposed venue for the match.

However, it is possible that it is just a joke of Elon Musk, as he later added: “I have this great movement that I call The Vicewhere I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Training Among Billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, 51, has trained in kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu throughout his life, he revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, sharing a photo of himself fighting a sumo wrestler.

Last year, in another confusing episode traversed by Twitter, Musk invited the Russian president to fight Vladimir Putin, in a thread full of Shakespeare references and memes about the invasion of Ukraine.

Although Putin did not answer his proposal, the 70-year-old Russian president is a black belt in judo and is even the co-author of a book on the sport, titled Judo: History, Theory, Practice.

The three challenges of the new CEO of Twitter

In the current squad, Elon Musk may not find the match as easy as he thinks either, as 39-year-old Mark Zuckerberg qualified in a tournament for jiu-jitsu in May.

“Maybe, to some degree, the ability to keep doing cool stuff is the willingness to be ashamed again and go back to step one and start as a beginner, and get your ass kicked,” Zuckerberg said in a podcast earlier this year. , reflecting on the learning process in jiu-jitsu.

“Part of learning is failing,” explained the social media mogul. “People who train jiu-jitsu should not have pride,” Zuckerberg analyzed.

Mark Zuckerberg doing martial arts.

The beginning of the conflict between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, is working on a platform that competes with Twitter in the same format. The app, which would go by the name Threads, will have a host of celebrities joining it, including Oprah and the Dalai Lama.

Chris Coxdirector of products at Meta, referred to Threads as “our answer to Twitter” and leveled a critique of Elon Musk, stating that Meta “has been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that runs sensibly“.

The comment arose as a result of the complex acquisition made by the South African tycoon and the multiple conflicts that arose from the changes he applied to the social network. As he recently reported, the businessman’s financial problems and erratic decisions have led to a 50% decrease in Twitter’s advertising revenue.

