Elton John said goodbye to the stage and his husband gave him some very emotional words

This Saturday, Elton John said goodbye to the stage after finishing his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden. The British artist gave an emotional farewell concert with which he ended his 52 years of live shows.

Finally, Elton John concluded the tour that began in 2018 and was interrupted by the pandemic. With one last show at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, the singer performed his most iconic songs, including Bennie and the Jets (the song with which he opened the concert), Tiny dancer, Have mercy on the criminal and Rocket Man .

Elton John’s Last Show Set List (Screenshot)

According to the Swedish press, the 76-year-old musician gave two shows lasting more than two hours and paid tribute to his band. Some of these musicians have been accompanying Elton in his concerts for years.”They are the best, absolutely the best,” he exclaimed.

According to the EFE news agency, another of the surprises of the night was that Coldplay, who is also touring Sweden, called Elton John from the Ullevi stage in Gothenburg. “They will be sorely missed,” singer Chris Martin said to applause from the audience.

Elton John said goodbye to the stage after an extensive world tour (Screenshot)

Elton John smiled as he looked at the giant screens in the stadium, thanked his colleague for his words and praised Leo, saying that he was “a wonderful person.”

David Furnish’s emotional message to Elton John

Through his social networks, the British shared some photos and videos of the evening and among them was an emotional video uploaded by Elton’s partner, David Furnish. In the recording you can see the director with his two sons, Zachary and Elijah, greeting the singer who was leaving the stage on an elevator.

“And off he goes… One last trip down the yellow brick road. 330 shows to his credit. Finally off the road and into the sunset. So excited for the next chapter together. We love you daddy,” Furnish wrote in the post’s description.

With emotion running high, Elton John, winner of five Grammy Awards, a career spanning more than 50 years and 4,600 performances around the world, closed his tours to devote more time to his personal life.

“What a trip this tour was. Now we are at the end. Tonight is the last night, ”wrote the musician on his Instagram account.

