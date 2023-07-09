Home » PHOTOS | “I declare the best games in Central America and the Caribbean”, Luis Mejía Oviedo president of Centro Caribe Sport
The Héroes y Mártires stadium of the University of El Salvador witnessed the closing of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, “the best Central American and Caribbean games,” said the president of the Organizing Committee, Yamil Bukele.

The party began with the entry of the athletes followed by the volunteers. In the event there were only participating athletes.

The ceremony continued with the lowering of the flags of El Salvador, the Olympic Committee and Centro Caribe Sport.

Next, the President of the Committee, Yamil Bukele, thanked the athletes for their sporting efforts, the president of Centro Caribe Sport, Luis Mejía, and at the end of his speech declared the Central American and Caribbean Games closed.

“I want to wish everyone a happy return home. May God take you well and please, never forget this blessed land called El Salvador”, said the president of COSSAN.

Bukele congratulated all the participating athletes for their achievements. “We are not only talking about medals, but about the effort they made to beat their own marks, to improve their records, to beat themselves,” he added.

Bukele said goodbye to the delegations emotionally. “I want to wish everyone a happy return home. May God take you well and please, never forget this blessed land called El Salvador.”

For his part, the president of the Centro Caribe Sport, Luis Mejía, thanked the Salvadoran government for the organization. “Thanks to the Salvadoran Government headed by President Nayid Bukele, who believed, convinced us and showed us that the impossible is a reality,” he said.

“These Games leave an immense legacy to El Salvador, with top-level sports facilities, which for many more years will be used by its population to be able to play sports and continue transforming their lives,” said Luis Mejía.

“I declare these as the best games in the competition, I declare these as the best games in Central America and the Caribbean in our history,” he reiterated.

The Colombian delegation of athletes made a gesture with which they won the hearts of their audience, and that is that they adopted a puppy who starred in an emotional moment when they entered the podium at the time of the award ceremony. The puppy was baptized “Colombo” and will travel to Colombia with his new masters.

