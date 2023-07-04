Elva Hsiao Opens Up About Injury, Being Single, and New Songs in Surprise Live Broadcast

Elva Hsiao Reveals Injury and New Music in Surprise Live Broadcast

In a surprising turn of events, Taiwanese pop sensation, Elva Hsiao, conducted a spontaneous live broadcast on social media in the early morning hours of July 3. The singer answered numerous fan questions during the impromptu session, enlightening her dedicated followers about her recent struggles and upcoming projects.

Last year, Hsiao Yaxuan, as she is also known, made headlines at the Golden Melody Awards when she confidently declared, “Elva is back!” However, this year, the singer did not make an appearance at the prestigious event. During the live broadcast, she disclosed that her absence was due to a leg injury sustained while diligently practicing dance routines in preparation for her comeback. Hsiao Yaxuan underwent a surgical procedure in February, from which she is still in recovery. The singer chose to keep the injury under wraps, not wanting it to overshadow her efforts to return to the spotlight.

Amidst the revelations, Alin Huang Liling, crowned queen of this year’s Golden Melody Awards, expressed her desire to collaborate with Hsiao Yaxuan. During the live broadcast, Hsiao Yaxuan reciprocated the sentiment, congratulating Huang on her achievement and leaving fans excited about potential future collaborations.

As the broadcast drew to a close, Hsiao Yaxuan dropped another bombshell – she revealed that she is now single. However, to keep her fans eagerly waiting, the singer disclosed that she has been busy recording new songs. In fact, she has already released three new tracks, ensuring her loyal fanbase will have something to look forward to in the coming weeks.

The unexpected live broadcast concluded with Hsiao Yaxuan’s announcement, which left fans buzzing with anticipation. It seems that the singer is ready to reclaim her spot on the charts and deliver music that captivates her audience.

Original Title: Elva Hsiao Revealed in the Early Morning Live Broadcast That She Was Single and Released a New Song to Make Fans Wait for Her

Editor in Charge: Li Xiaoling

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

