Entertainment

by admin
Frankfurt heavy/power metallers ELVENPATH have signed a worldwide deal with El Puerto Records. The new album “Faith Through The Fire” will be released on June 9th, 2023.

The band makes the following statement: “ELVENPATH are very happy to have ended up with a competent label that is well connected in the scene and does its utmost for its artists. We will meet where the metal is – and that’s El Puerto Records!“

Label founder Torsten Ihlenfeld is enthusiastic about the Frankfurters: “When elves and pirates join forces, it can only result in something magical and special. We are very happy that with ELVENPATH one of the most enduring and authentic bands in the genre has docked at El Puerto Records. Welcome aboard, ELVENPATH!”

One of the most promising German metal bands is in the starting blocks to report back with the new album in the usual strength. “Faith Through the Fire” can inspire with fast-paced Power Metal attacks as well as with flawless Heavy Metal anthems. On the one hand, the musicians don’t take themselves too seriously and on this album, which is again by ACCEPT-Guitarist Uwe Lulis was produced, their very own humor in the usual manner. On the other hand, there are also thoughtful songs on “Faith Through the Fire”.

Line-up:

Cris Flindt – Bass
Erhan Eric Söney– Drums
Dragutin Kremenovic – Vocals
Till Oberboßel – Lead and Rhythm Guitars
Christina Schleicher – Lead Guitars

