Embarrassing Moment: Comedian Raymond Arrieta Tastes Chocolate Incorrectly on Live TV

Title: Raymond Arrieta’s Chocolate Mishap Generates Laughter and Embarrassment on Telemundo’s Día a Día

Comedian Raymond Arrieta found himself in an embarrassing situation during a segment on his Telemundo program Día a Día. The incident occurred while Arrieta was learning how to taste chocolate correctly.

As the segment focused on the art of chocolate tasting, Arrieta couldn’t resist biting into a piece of cocoa before receiving instructions on the proper technique. His guest, who was explaining the intricacies of tasting chocolate, described the cocoa they had made as a milk-like version without any actual milk. However, before he could delve further into the process, Arrieta already had the chocolate in his mouth.

Realizing his mistake, Arrieta sheepishly admitted, “I already ate it.” His guest couldn’t help but laugh at the comedian’s blunder and jokingly remarked, “This is how it is not done. Very well. Now we are going to see how it is done.”

This amusing incident serves as a lighthearted moment for Arrieta, who recently celebrated the success of the fifteenth edition of the Da Vida walk. The philanthropic event, hosted by Telemundo, raised an impressive $1,765,303.91. Arrieta shared his gratitude for the participants, volunteers, and the public’s continual support throughout the years.

Since its inception in 2009, Da Vida has collectively raised $16,916,369.91, making it a significant platform for charitable endeavors. Arrieta, who kicked off the first route of this year’s walk under the hot sun in Ponce, has been a driving force behind the event.

While Arrieta might have unintentionally amused viewers with his chocolate mishap on Día a Día, his commitment to philanthropy and dedication to making a positive impact remain unwavering.