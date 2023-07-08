Mexico Dominates the Medal Table at the Central American and Caribbean Games, with Colombia Coming in Second and Cuba in Third

Mexico Claims Victory in Medal Table at Central American and Caribbean Games

Mexico has emerged as the overall winner of the medal table at the Central American and Caribbean Games, with Colombia in second place and Cuba in third. With only seven gold medals left to be won on the final day of the Games, Mexico currently has 142 titles, totaling 347 medals. Colombia has accumulated 86 gold medals and 239 medals in total, ensuring their position above Cuba, who have won 74 golds and 194 medals.

Despite Mexico’s strong performance, Cuba managed to top the athletics medal table, winning three regional titles on the final day of the Games. Silinda Morales claimed gold in the discus throw, while Lázaro Martínez set a new Games record in the triple jump. Meanwhile, the Cuban 4×400 relay team surpassed the powerful Dominican Republic to secure another gold medal.

In other events, Venezuelan athlete Arlenis Sierra won the road cycling race, Mariana Pajón conquered the BMX final, and Mexico emerged victorious in archery. Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico shared the golds in canoeing.

As the Games near their conclusion, Mexico looks set to finish at the top of the podium, followed by Colombia and Cuba. Venezuela and Puerto Rico round out the top five in the medal table.

This year’s results signal a significant shift in the region’s power dynamics, as Mexico becomes the most successful nation in the Games’ history, claiming the top spot for the 13th time. Cuba, who historically dominated the Central American and Caribbean Games until 1998, now holds 11 titles.