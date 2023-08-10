Home » World Cup 2023 build-up: France v Scotland – Jamie Ritchie in Gregor Townsend’s side
Sports

World Cup 2023 build-up: France v Scotland – Jamie Ritchie in Gregor Townsend’s side

by admin
World Cup 2023 build-up: France v Scotland – Jamie Ritchie in Gregor Townsend’s side

Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 12 August Time: 20:00 BSTCoverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Jamie Ritchie returns in one of six changes to the Scotland team for the second of the back-to-back World Cup warm-up games against France.

The flanker missed the first two matches of Scotland’s four-game World Cup build-up but plays in the back row alongside Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey.

WP Nel comes in for banned prop Zander Fagerson in a front row alongside George Turner and Pierre Schoeman.

Scrum-half Ali Price is paired with Finn Russell at half-back.

Ritchie has had a hamstring issue but will start at blindside flanker in place of Matt Fagerson on Saturday, with Darge coming in for Hamish Watson on the openside.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones will start in the centre together for Scotland for the seventh time in 2023.

Darcy Graham – so electric in last week’s remarkable fightback against France at Murrayfield – is not in the 23 so the back three sees Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings and Blair Kinghorn at full back.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist continue in the second row as Scotland build towards the World Cup opener against defending champions South Africa next month.

There is a six-two split on the bench with front-rowers Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland and Javan Sebastian joined by lock Scott Cummings and back-row forwards Sam Skinner and Josh Bayliss.

More to follow.

See also  Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with eighth straight victory

Scotland team to play France

B Kinghorn; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, A Price; P Schoeman, G Turner, W Nel; R Gray, G Gilchrist; J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: S McInally, R Sutherland, J Sebastian, S Cummings, S Skinner, J Bayliss, G Horne, O Smith.

You may also like

Shanghai Shenhua Bounces Back to Second Place in...

Nymburk’s basketball players were strengthened by Bohačík, the...

The Suns to retire the number 31 and...

WSG Tirol signed midfielder Taferner

FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessié: Evaluating his Impact and...

Why you should chew xylitol gum after swimming...

The 21st Round of the Chinese Super League:...

Tennis: Wozniacki out on return in second round

Mavs: Annual with Derrick Jones

Juve on the field in a friendly match,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy