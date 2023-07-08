With Víctor Morales from Huila, Colombia won gold in the Central American Games

The Colombian Beach Soccer Team culminates the Central American and Caribbean Games with a gold medal.

The team led by Santiago Alzate prevails in the final against El Salvador and closes the competition with a perfect score.

The Colombian Beach Soccer Team has raised the name of the country in the Central American and Caribbean Games by winning the gold medal in this discipline. The Colombian players demonstrated their excellence in the arena, achieving victory in the 5 games they played throughout the tournament.

In the grand final, the “yellow” team faced a tough rival, El Salvador, and managed to prevail with a final score of 7-4. The goals of the Colombian team were the work of Rafael Acosta on 4 occasions, Wilmar Donado, Julio Pantoja and Juan Ossa. The outstanding performance of the Colombian players was essential to achieve this important victory.

With this result, the Colombian delegation bids farewell to the Central American and Caribbean Games with a perfect score and the gold medal in the discipline of beach soccer.

In addition, this tournament has served as preparation for the Beach Soccer FIFA World Cup, to be held next year. The experience gained and the outstanding performance of the Colombian team in these games are a positive boost for international competition.

It is worth mentioning that in this group of summoned, the presence of Víctor Julio Morales, a player from the Utrahuilca club, whose ability and skill on the field make him a key player in the national team, stood out.

The next challenge for the Colombian Beach Soccer Team will be the 2023 ODESUR Beach and Sea Games, which will take place in Santa Marta from July 16 to 22. This competition is part of the scheduled preparation for the Beach Soccer FIFA World Cup, where the national team will seek to represent the country successfully.