Strange New Worlds, the most classic face of Star Trek

08/07/2023 and las 15:31 CEST

The only thorn we had was the delays in the arrival of the latest title in the franchise, Strange New Worlds, which reached almost a year, but it was due to the fact that the Skyshowtime platform took it easy to come to our country.

A new crew Nave Estelar Company he sails through space again to reach worlds where no one has been able to reach. Who would have told us a few years ago that we were going to have up to four simultaneous series of Star Trek throughout the year and that in Spain we were going to be able to enjoy them almost simultaneously that in the United States? The only thorn we had was the delays in the arrival of the latest title in the franchise, Strange New Worldswhich came to be almost a year, but it was due to the fact that the platform Skyshowtime he took it easy to come to our country. At least, as soon as we finished the first season we have re-engaged in time for the premiere of the second and we are already up to date, with the season about to reach its halfway point.

Strange New Worlds she comes ready to take the helm and become the new flagship of the galactic franchise. And she does it with much respect to the series and taking up a good part of the plots that classic series of the 60s he told us in his day. Strange New Worlds It is an update of the most classic facet of Star Trek and that arrives with vocation of being the entry point to the saga of all those people who wanted to look at it but did not know where to do it. Picard has finished this year with its third season, Discovery is preparing to broadcast its final season in a few months and Lower Decks, the animated version created by the author of Rick & Morty It is a delight but it is a little lame to carry the weight of the franchise.

The new series takes place in the years in which the ship Enterprise was commanded by the Captain Christopher Pike with a young Spock making a career in Starfleet. Pike was the character that initially should have starred in the classic series, but there was a change at the head of the cast. This new version of Captain Pike, played by Anson Mount, was introduced to us in the second season of Star Trek Discovery, in which the character knew that a tragic fate awaited him. With that sword of Damocles over his head, the new series started. Pike was completely removed from the Fleet knowing what awaited him, but the disappearance of Number One from him (Rebecca Romjin) forces him out into space again. Thus we have found this new version of which we already knew Spock, (Ethan Peckwho by the way is the grandson of the great Gregory Peck) who is now joined by other characters from the classic series such as Uhura and Nurse Chapel. Unlike the rest of the Star Trek series that have been born in this new age of streaming we didn’t have those story arcs that went on all season long. We return to the formula of a lifetime of an episode, a new adventure on a new planet; while there are a series of subplots of all the main and secondary characters that are developed little by little.

The second season has started in style and for the moment the bar has not lowered. Throughout these new episodes, week by week we are seeing races and plots that were already raised in the classic series and that were barely developed later, rather forgotten, in the hundreds of episodes that were filmed between the 80s and 90s. with the rebirth of the franchise. Among them, los gorn, that fearsome lizard-shaped race, of which one of its champions had a mythical confrontation with Captain Kirk in the episode Arena. We have learned more about Kahn, another of the classic villains immortalized in the cinema by Ricardo Montabánand the eugenic wars. Concepts and plots that have made us forget other more classic ones such as the klingons or the romulans, the eternal enemies of the saga, to reunite with old forgotten characters. Strange New Worlds is full of homages to the classic series. Although I don’t think we’ll see much around here at mirror universe, because they already appeared too much on Discovery, dedicating practically the entire first season to them. The craziest crossover that we are going to see this season is with the animated series, Lower Decks, where the actors who voice the characters will now assume this role in the flesh. The series knows how to laugh at itself when it wants to.

The end of the first season took us to another of the classic Star Trek episodes of a lifetime, balance of terror which was the official presentation of the Romulans in the Star Trek universe. They came to be the evil version of the Vulcanians. The chapter had an approach very similar to that of the battles between submarines Seen in many war movies. That submarine movie scheme has served as inspiration for other great space clashes in the saga. In the Strange New Worlds version of that mythical battle, Pike knew of an alternate reality in which he had managed to outwit his tragic fate and was still in command of the Enterprise. Only to discover that for that battle it was necessary for Kirk to be in command of the ship or there would be dire consequences for History.

Even so, the episode left open the possibility that there could be a change in the past (or future, or I don’t know) and that Pike’s ending did not have to be the one that seems predestined. But who knows? We’ve seen so many timeline changes throughout that it wouldn’t be surprising if Pike rebelled and managed to make his own way and not have to be in Kirk’s shadow. Among the classic series, the reboot that he did of the saga in 2009 J. J. Abrams and this new spin off, we’ve had three different versions of the Enterprise crew of a lifetime. In other franchises this is what is enough for them and what is left over to do their own multiverses. But on the concept of multiverses, Star Trek can give them all a good review. Long life and prosperity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

