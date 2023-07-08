On sale tickets for the Duki concert in Madrid

The Argentine will act on June 8, 2024 at the new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. This was announced by himself Duki after performing in “The Evening of the Year 3”, organized by the streamer River Llanos.

“Before America” is the new studio album by Dukiand it will become the soundtrack of the concerts that he will offer in 2024. Our protagonist has already shown that for him there are no limits and that he will continue fulfilling dreams with perseverance and effort in his work.

In Spain he has received great support from his fans during all these years. In fact, it has starred in four historic nights at two of our most important venues: the WiZink Center in Madrid and the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.

Mauro Ezequiel Lombardoartistically known as Duki, is an Argentine rapper and composer recognized for having popularized the trap. In 2017, he burst onto the Argentine and Spanish-speaking music scene with “ella She Don’t Give a FO”. The singer’s energy is not only reflected in his music but also in his social networks, where he has impressive figures: more than 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 12 million followers on Instagram.

Tickets for Madrid are tickets are already on sale for his concert in Madrid through Ticketmaster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

