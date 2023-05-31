WDH/ANALYSIS-FLASH: UBS starts Morphosys with ‘Buy’ – target 47 euros

(It is made clear that this is an analyst)

ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) – The major Swiss bank UBS has included Morphosys in its rating with “Buy” and a target price of EUR 47. His analysis of the biotech company revealed that the current share price attaches little value to the drug pipeline under development, analyst Xian Deng wrote in a study available on Wednesday. This suggests that the market has lost confidence in Morphosys. He disagrees and forecasts peak sales of 1.1 billion US dollars for the blood cancer drug Pelabresib alone, which corresponds to a net present value per share of 35 euros, i.e. more than the current share price./edh/gl

Publication of the original study: 05/30/2023 / 12:55 / GMT First distribution of the original study: 05/30/2023 / 12:55 / GMT

———————–

dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX

———————–

The Morphosys share is currently trading at a plus of +1,63 % and a rate of 24.90EUR

traded.