Emotional drama “She and Her Archipelago” is currently filming Xu Fan and Ma Sichun leading the film-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The emotional drama “She and Her Archipelago” is currently filming with Xu Fan and Ma Sichun as the lead

Produced and produced by Xixi Films, co-produced by Yiyuan Hengtai (Beijing) Culture Co., Ltd. Yang Xiaopei serves as the art director and chief producer, Lin Yan directs, Qiu Ting and Zhu Qi serve as screenwriters, Cao Xuefeng, Huang Jie, Li Liming serve as directors Chief producer, Sun Qijun, Xu Zhen, Meng Haorui are the producers, Xu Fan and Ma Sichun lead the leading roles, Liang Jing and Li Xiaoran are invited to star, Song Chunli, Li Chengru, Liu Jun are special stars, Sun Qian, Wang Tianchen, Song Ningfeng, Chen Jingke , Ding Chuan, and Geng Leyou, an urban female group portrait emotional drama "She and Her Archipelago" is under intense filming. The drama was officially launched in Ningbo on May 15. (The opening ceremony of the TV series "She and Her Islands") "She and Her Archipelago" focuses on the family story of an atypical "matriarchal clan" in modern society, telling the story of Mrs. Qiao, the three sisters of the Meng family, Meng Mingwei, Meng Wanqing, Meng Yi'an, and the daughters of the three sisters – the third generation of the Meng family After Li Yijin and Tao Shuna experienced various problems and confusions such as family and marriage, they supported each other and grew up warmly. It is not difficult to see from the official poster that the show has a very strong cast, led by Xu Fan, the national drama star, and Ma Sichun, the Golden Horse actress. Daughters" confrontation. The specially invited starring actors Liang Jing and Li Xiaoran, and the special starring roles of Song Chunli, Li Chengru and Liu Jun are all well-received acting schools by the audience. Such an all-round gathering of talented actors has skyrocketed the expectations of this female family portrait story. (TV series "She and Her Islands" poster) This time, Li Xiaoran's daughter Qiuqiu in the play also has a lot of background. She is the child model and actor Xu Xintang who has won many modeling competition championships. It is reported that Xu Xintang, nicknamed Xiaomitang and English name Rhea, was born on September 6, 2016 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. She has always wanted to perform since she was a child. She won four national championships in model competitions in 2020. Later, because of With her good performance in the commercial, she got the chance to audition for the movie "Quick Strikes Back", and officially entered the show business circle from playing the role of Lu Liangwei's daughter, Xiao Marian. (Poster of the movie "Strike Back Fast") After formally entering the showbiz, Xu Xintang successively participated in "Predecessor 4: Early Marriage", "Winter and the Lion", "Deep Murder", "Journey with the Phoenix", "Heroes", "Ancient Lovesickness", "The Holy Doctor and the Mad Son-in-Law" The shooting of many film and television works such as "The Return of the Son-in-law" and "Super God of War". It is worth mentioning that she played the role of the number one childhood girl in the online drama "The Best Wife from Heaven", "The Miracle Doctor" and the movies "Zombie General", "Looking for the Dragon: The Gate of Life and Death" and "Drunken Swordsman". By. Qiuqiu in the play is a quirky, lively and cheerful little adult. How Xu Xintang will perform is expected. The filming cycle of the play is as long as 110 days, and fans of the play still need to wait patiently.

(The opening ceremony of the TV series “She and Her Islands”)

“She and Her Archipelago” focuses on the family story of an atypical “matriarchal clan” in modern society, telling the story of Mrs. Qiao, the three sisters of the Meng family, Meng Mingwei, Meng Wanqing, Meng Yi’an, and the daughters of the three sisters – the third generation of the Meng family After Li Yijin and Tao Shuna experienced various problems and confusions such as family and marriage, they supported each other and grew up warmly.

It is not difficult to see from the official poster that the cast of the show is very strong, led by Xu Fan, the national drama star, and Ma Sichun, the Golden Horse actress. Daughters” confrontation. The specially invited starring actors Liang Jing and Li Xiaoran, and the special starring roles of Song Chunli, Li Chengru and Liu Jun are all well-received acting schools by the audience. Such an all-round gathering of talented actors has skyrocketed the expectations of this female family portrait story.

(TV series “She and Her Islands” poster)

This time, Li Xiaoran’s daughter Qiuqiu in the play also has a lot of background. She is the child model and actor Xu Xintang who has won many modeling competition championships.

It is reported that Xu Xintang, nicknamed Xiaomitang and English name Rhea, was born on September 6, 2016 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. She has always wanted to perform since she was a child. She won four national championships in model competitions in 2020. Later, because of With her good performance in the commercial, she got the chance to audition for the theater movie “Quick Strikes Back”, and officially entered the show business circle from playing the role of Lu Liangwei’s daughter, Xiao Marian.

(Poster of the movie “Strike Back Fast”)

After formally entering the showbiz, Xu Xintang has successively participated in “Predecessor 4: Early Marriage”, “Winter and the Lion”, “Deep Murder”, “A Journey with the Phoenix”, “Heroes”, “Ancient Lovesickness”, “The Holy Doctor and the Mad Son-in-Law” The shooting of many film and television works such as “The Return of the Son-in-law” and “Super God of War”. It is worth mentioning that she played the role of the number one childhood girl in the online drama “The Best Wife from Heaven”, “The Magical Doctor Judge” and the movies “Zombie General”, “Looking for the Dragon: The Gate of Life and Death” and “Drunken Swordsman” By.

Qiuqiu in the play is a quirky, lively and cheerful little adult. How Xu Xintang will perform is expected. The filming cycle of the play is as long as 110 days, and fans of the play still need to wait patiently.