Empowering Women: Kérastase Paris Unveils ‘Vitality Dialogue’ to Inspire Infinite Possibilities

Kérastase Paris Promotes Women’s Empowerment and Vitality Through “Vitality Dialogue” Event

Shanghai, China – On August 30, 2023, Kérastase Paris, a renowned haircare brand, hosted the “Vitality Dialogue” event in collaboration with four female mentors: Zhong Chuxi, Yang Tianzhen, Sun Yiwen, and Ling Yun. The event aimed to inspire women to break through societal constraints and embrace their own vitality.

The “Vitality Dialogue” event focused on the topic of women’s vitality and shared the growth stories of women from different walks of life. Through this dialogue, Kérastase Paris aimed to help women overcome setbacks, conflicts, and uncertainty in order to find their true path and unleash their infinite potential. The brand emphasized that the vitality of women is created by women and passed on to women, empowering each woman to pursue her passions and achieve greatness.

To coincide with the event, Kérastase Paris launched the Immersive Art Exhibition of Vitality in Shanghai. The exhibition aims to explain the concept of women’s vitality and showcase the potential of scalp and hair vitality. Attendees have the opportunity to explore and experience the exhibition, gaining insights into the power of women’s vitality.

One of the highlights of the event is the focus on the star ingredient of Kérastase Paris – Camellia. Known for its ability to bloom even in the coldest winter, Camellia represents strength and resilience. Kérastase Paris showcased the power of Camellia through the hand-made workshop, where attendees could create their own pure Camellia oil and witness the essence and natural vitality of the flower.

Furthermore, Kérastase Paris unveiled its futuristic limited edition “Camellia” hair care essential oil, combining the essence of Camellia with elements of the futuristic world. The brand aims to provide women with hair care products that cater to their unique needs while embracing innovation and creativity.

In addition to Camellia, Kérastase Paris introduced the Root Rejuvenation Cell Energy, Vitality Ginger, and High Skull essences. These products target different scalp problems and aim to rejuvenate scalp cells, enabling women to shine with confidence and vitality.

The brand also highlighted the use of Haiyuan Miracle Caviar Extract, which has been meticulously extracted from deep-sea algae in the 13 degrees north latitude. Kérastase Paris took attendees on a simulated deep-sea journey to experience the vitality of the ocean and witness the creation of the Haiyuan Black Diamond hair mask. This mask contains the essence of precious caviar, symbolizing a bottomless source of vitality.

Beyond the event, Kérastase Paris aims to amplify the “Vitality Dialogue” by partnering with the China Women’s Development Foundation. The brand plans to invite women from different fields to become mentors and share their stories and knowledge with others. Through this initiative, Kérastase Paris hopes to empower women across China, boost their self-confidence, and inspire them to embrace their own vitality. The brand is committed to creating a brighter future for all women by promoting women’s empowerment through various programs and initiatives.

With the “Vitality Dialogue” event and the Immersive Art Exhibition of Vitality, Kérastase Paris continues to emphasize the importance of women’s vitality and the role it plays in shaping their lives. The brand remains dedicated to helping women discover their true potential, overcome obstacles, and embrace their uniqueness. Kérastase Paris believes that every woman has the power to create limitless possibilities and radiate confidence.