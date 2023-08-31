China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories Expo 2023: Showcasing Global Suppliers and Strengthening Industrial Chain Connections

China to Host 2023 International Textile Fabrics and Accessories Expo in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – The highly anticipated 2023 China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories (Autumn and Winter) Expo is set to take place from August 28 to 30 in Shanghai. Covering an expansive exhibition space of over 240,000 square meters, the event will bring together nearly 4,000 fabric and accessory suppliers from 27 countries and regions. This gathering aims to facilitate industrial chain connections for textile companies.

To cater to the specific needs of the textile industry’s supply chain, the expo has established 13 professional exhibition areas and 39 sub-categories. These categories include formal wear fabrics, fashion women’s wear fabrics, casual wear fabrics, and shirt fabrics, among others. This comprehensive setup is intended to assist companies in stabilizing their orders and expanding their markets.

It is noteworthy that prominent industrial clusters such as Jiangsu Shengze, Zhejiang Shaoxing, and Fujian Shishi will participate in the exhibition as groups. By capitalizing on the synergies within these clusters, the expo seeks to enhance the competitive advantages of these leading industries.

The China National Textile and Apparel Council, the host of the 2023 expo, expressed that the event will guide the accumulation and precise docking of high-quality element resources. This initiative aims to support enterprises and brand owners in the industry to cultivate new scenarios and tap into new markets. The council also plans to deepen its services to enterprises and industrial clusters, encouraging them to strengthen their supply chains, increase their specialization, and accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing clusters with higher added value.

The 2023 China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories (Autumn and Winter) Expo promises to be an influential platform for the textile industry, facilitating crucial connections and fostering growth.

