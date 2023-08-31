Mongolia Prepares to Welcome Pope Francis in Historic Visit to Strengthen Catholic Faith and Interfaith Dialogue

Pope Francis to Make Historic Visit to Mongolia

(Mongolia, September 1, 2023) – The Pope’s highly anticipated visit to Mongolia is set to strengthen the faith of the country’s small but lively Catholic community and enhance the Holy See’s relationship with the Asian nation. Under the themes of peace, encounter, and dialogue, Pope Francis is embarking on his 43rd pastoral visit to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

In an interview with Vatican media, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, expressed the excitement felt by the Mongolian Catholic Church community as they prepare to welcome the Holy Father for the first time in the nation’s history.

With a population of approximately 3.3 million, Mongolia shares borders with Russia and China. The Pope’s visit carries the theme of “Common Hope,” emphasizing the significance of hope based on faith and the presence of God in history. This hope is not merely empty waiting but should be translated into individual and collective endeavors.

The visit to Mongolia was extended at the invitation of Mongolian authorities and the local Catholic Church community. The Pope’s interest lies in meeting the small but young and dynamic Catholic community, which has a particularly fascinating history and composition. The interfaith dimension of the visit is also meaningful, considering Mongolia’s strong Buddhist tradition.

For the small missionary community of approximately 1,500 Catholics in Mongolia, the presence of Pope Francis holds immense importance. The Catholic community eagerly awaits his affirmation and encouragement in their journey of Christian life, faith, hope, and charity. The localization of missions in Mongolia has been an admirable endeavor, starting from scratch in the early 1990s and growing into a literal Catholic community comprising both local and international members.

During the visit, the Pope will also participate in ecumenical and interfaith meetings, underscoring the Catholic Church’s commitment to peace-building and brotherhood. The encounter with Buddhism is particularly significant, given its deep historical presence and the suffering endured by the faith.

The relationship between the Holy See and Mongolia dates back to Pope Innocent IV, approximately 800 years ago. The formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992 further strengthened the ties between the two parties, focusing on promoting the common good, religious freedom, peace, holistic human development, education, and cultural exchange.

Amid a world torn apart by conflict, the Pope’s visit to Mongolia carries a vital message of peace. Pope Francis’s heartfelt appeal for peace resonates strongly in a fragmented world. The visit itself serves as a call for peace, symbolizing respect for all nations, adherence to international law, and the promotion of cooperation, solidarity, and brotherhood.

As the neighboring country of China is of great concern to Pope Francis, the possibility of a future visit to the People’s Republic of China remains open. The Holy Father has expressed a strong desire to visit China, both to support the Catholic community and engage in dialogue with government authorities. The Holy See believes that a path of dialogue and encounter, rather than ideological conflict, can bring about peace and fruitful results.

