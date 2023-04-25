Enel X Way and Aci, together to push electric mobility

ROME – Offer users cutting-edge solutions and increasingly efficient services to get electric mobility off the ground. This is, in a nutshell, the objective of the partnership signed between Enel X Way, an Enel company dedicated to electric mobility, and the Automobile Club of Italy for the enhancement of e-mobility as an accelerator of the energy transition.

A structured agreement that will allow sharing of mobility development plans, identifying the most suitable areas for the installation of Enel X Way charging infrastructure, in the public and private sectors, which will add to the more than 18,000 points installed by the company in all Italy. The partnership will then make it possible to share technologically advanced solutions such as WayMedia, an integrated structure capable of combining multimedia advertising services linked to the territory with top-ups.

The protocol also provides for the installation of “High-Power Charging” (Hpc), the latest generation of ultrafast infrastructures, which allow the car to be filled up with energy in about 20 minutes. With this initiative, Enel X Way makes services and solutions available to Aci and the federation’s members, also in view of their use for the electrification of headquarters.

“Traveling by electric means not only moving in a sustainable way, but conceiving and experiencing firsthand an innovative, digital and less invasive transport experience – said Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way – We are satisfied with the launch of this collaboration with Aci because it outlines the guidelines of the present and future of electric mobility in the country, through the development of projects and synergies that focus on two fundamental elements: the development of solutions tailored to the user and his needs and the ability to create a system with the most important associations and companies in the automotive sector”.

“In this phase of transition and changes in mobility – added Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of ACI – it is important to have competent partners who play strategic roles in the sector such as Enel X Way. The signed protocol is the best follow-up to the activities for electric mobility already carried out by the experimental laboratory at the Aci Sara Safe Driving Center in Vallelunga”. (Maurilio Rigo)