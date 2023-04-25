South Korean and Japanese citizens call on the Japanese government on the street: for the common future of mankind, nuclear sewage discharge must be canceled_Tokyo_Ocean_Plan

Original title: South Korean and Japanese citizens shouted on the streets of the Japanese government: For the common future of mankind, the discharge of nuclear sewage must be canceled

South Korean civic groups opposed the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea on the streets of Tokyo on the 24th (social media screenshot)

Overseas Network, April 25thAccording to South Korea’s “Hankyoreh” report on the 25th, on the 24th, the Environmental Movement Joint Sea Committee from South Korea organized Japanese and Korean citizens to hold protests on the streets of Tokyo to oppose the discharge of nuclear sewage into the ocean.

“The ocean is the common future of mankind. The Japanese government must cancel the plan to discharge the nuclear sewage of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea!” At 12 noon on the 24th, members of the South Korean Environmental Movement Joint Maritime Committee met at the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Chiyoda District, Tokyo. He held a press conference before and spoke loudly to the Japanese government. The committee then also went to TEPCO headquarters and submitted protest documents.

The organizer of the event said, “We have expressed the voice of the people and fishermen of Japan and South Korea several times to stop the discharge of sewage into the sea, but the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company are still going their own way.” He also shouted, “The ocean is the asset of mankind, you ( Can’t the Japanese government hear the voice of the whole world not to dump garbage into the ocean?” “We came to Tokyo to directly inform the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company of our objections!”

Several Japanese civic groups also participated in the press conference organized by the South Korean side. These groups meet almost every day in front of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. A member said, “The ocean connects the whole world. The discharge of Fukushima nuclear sewage into the sea is not only a problem for Japan, but also a problem for everyone in the world. We must unite and work together to stop this plan.”

Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun” reported on the 22nd that the Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge project is expected to be completed by the end of June, and the discharge plan will be implemented as early as July. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

