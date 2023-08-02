Engineered Garments Unveils Creative and Playful Looks in Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Engineered Garments, the clothing brand founded by Suzuki Daiki, has just unveiled its latest collection for the spring and summer of 2024. The new Lookbook showcases the brand’s signature Ivy League clothing aesthetic, taking inspiration from the fashion trends of the 1960s.

Staying true to its roots, Engineered Garments has managed to create an array of creative looks that combine freshness, playfulness, and uniqueness. The collection seamlessly fuses outdoor, military, and academy school aesthetics, resulting in a truly captivating and innovative lineup.

For the upcoming season, Engineered Garments offers a total of 53 styles for both men and women. The collection includes jackets, shirts, hats, trousers, and shorts, catering to a wide range of fashion preferences. The iconic Ivy blazer, LL jacket, 19 Century BD shirt, and Sunset shorts continue to be featured in the new collection, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to its classic designs.

The garments in the collection are predominantly designed in solid colors, but also feature prints such as animals, graffiti, stitching, plaid, amoeba, and intricate jacquard fabrics. The color palette embraces a range of neutral shades, including beige, khaki, white, gray, and various shades of blue. Engineered Garments also showcases its versatility by incorporating a variety of fabrics such as cotton, linen, satin, corduroy, and denim.

As of now, there is no release date confirmed for the Engineered Garments 2024 spring and summer collection. Fashion enthusiasts who are interested can swipe up to take a closer look at the complete series, or keep an eye out for further updates and announcements.