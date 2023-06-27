Home » Enter Niv’s Sound World: Newton Channel Channel Strip Recording Audition- midifan: We focus on computer music
Enter Niv's Sound World: Newton Channel Channel Strip Recording Audition

RND’s new channel strip Newton Channel (5034): a channel strip that includes four major parts: microphone preamp, EQ, compression and output coloring, providing a good solution for recording and post-production for professional recording studios and sound enthusiasts. With excellent sound quality, rich features, and affordable price, it is the best way to enter the door of Neve sound.

In order to give you a better understanding of the sound quality of Newton Channel, we have broughtNewton Channel’s recording of the band:

The Newton Channel includes a full Class-A mic preamp with sweepable high-pass filter. 3-band discrete equalizer design, the middle frequency band can be adjusted intuitively with all parameters. A fast and flexible VCA compressor, and custom Rupert Neve Designs transformers, and RND’s most admired adjustable harmonic coloring – SILK Red and Blue.

The Newton Channel also provides a main output and a -6dB output to get more transformer harmonics without overloading the next unit. Combined with the switchable SILK (Red/Blue) mode, the harmonic content of the coloration can be enhanced in two different frequency ranges.

The Newton Channel (5034) has the same dual output transformer circuit and ultra-high internal voltage as the Shelford Channel (5035), with a more intuitive and convenient control knob. But the price is 1999 US dollars, which is only half of 5035. So Newton Channel should become another wise choice for many recording engineers, sound mixers, live performance sound engineers and artists.

