Original title: Did you laugh at this season’s “Talk Show Conference” that has not yet regained its reputation after entering the semi-finals

“North Xiaguan Primary School”, “Talk Show Conference Selection Order”… On the morning of November 2, a number of topics born out of the variety show “Talk Show Conference Season 5” appeared on Weibo hot searches, causing heated discussions. “Talk Show Season 5”, which has now entered the semi-final sprint competition, has been indispensable since its launch, but the word of mouth has not been restored. Not only has the Douban score so far only 5 points, it has become the season with the lowest score in all seasons. There are also many viewers who report that they are not as funny as previous seasons. In the face of this market feedback, “Talk Show Conference”, which was once regarded as the ace comedy variety show, also needs to think about the follow-up development direction.

Douban scores bottom of previous programs

The launch of the new episode of the program allowed “Talk Show Season 5”, which entered the semi-final sprint competition, to once again gain traffic and attention, and many topics rushed to the hot search list on Weibo, not only the topic “Beixiaguan Primary School” ” “Talk Show Selection Order” was read more than 10 million times a day, and many other topics such as “Wang Sulong no playing the flute” were also read more than one million times.

It is undeniable that the popularity of “The Fifth Season of The Talk Show” has been with it since its launch. According to Beacon Professional Edition, the show has achieved the highest market share of feature films on the entire network for 7 times in the daily variety show list, and has entered the TOP3 of the September monthly list, with a historical broadcast market share of up to 22.75%. According to Weibo data, the topic “Talk Show Conference” has been read more than 15 billion times, and every time a new episode is launched, a topic related to the show will be on the hot search list.

However, just as the popularity of “Talk Show Season 5” remains high, the program’s reputation has not been restored, and the ratings have dropped significantly compared with previous seasons.

According to the data on the Douban movie platform, as of the press time of the Beijing Business Daily reporter, the score of “Talk Show Season 5” was only 5 points, and it had previously stayed at 4.9 points. Among the different ratings, one-star and two-star ratings accounted for more than half, three-star ratings also accounted for 26%, and four-star and five-star ratings accounted for only about 20%. At the same time, compared with the highest score of 7.9 and the lowest score of 6.8 in previous seasons, “Talk Show Season 5” has become the season with the lowest score in the past.

Stars go into battle one after another, but good jokes

Since its premiere in 2017, “Talk Show Conference” was once regarded as the trump card in comedy variety shows. The show went from obscurity to a bigger stage.

In addition to the talk show actors, the laughing man is also an important role in the show. In this season’s program, stars from all walks of life have appeared one after another as laughing leaders. From Na Ying, Zhou Xun to Yang Chaoyue, Zhang Jie, Yu Wenwen, Xie Nan, Phoenix Legend, etc., singers and actors have also appeared one after another to a certain extent. It brought popularity and traffic, but also caused controversy such as “do not understand talk show” and “embarrassed smile” from time to time.

It can be seen from the feedback from the audience that the jokes of the jokes are not as good as those of the previous seasons, and the design of the player elimination mechanism has become the focus of the “Talk Show Season 5” question. Among them, Ms. Song, an audience member, said that, as an old fan of the five seasons of the show, the laughter of this season is indeed not as intensive as the previous seasons, and it is very regrettable to see better talk show actors eliminated.

“Everyone can be happy for 5 minutes”, this is the slogan of “Talk Show Season 5”, which also makes the audience have high expectations before the show starts, and it also contrasts with the current word of mouth. Regarding the market feedback and follow-up program planning for the fifth season, a reporter from Beijing Business Daily contacted the program side, but no response has been received as of press time.

TV critic Sun Yu believes that comedy is what the audience and the market need. As a form of performance that has emerged in recent years, talk shows have also become one of the main contents of the comedy market. Good jokes, especially works that can reflect real life and are more profound without losing a sense of humor, mining high-quality actors and producing high-quality works are the core of ensuring the program market.

Beijing Business Daily reporter Zheng RuiReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: