Home » “Enthusiasm” directed by Dapeng releases the behind-the-scenes special of “Laughing in a Summer” Huang Bo and Wang Yibo incarnate as comedians to show their interesting soul_Yue Yunpeng_Liu Mintao_Atmosphere
Entertainment

“Enthusiasm” directed by Dapeng releases the behind-the-scenes special of “Laughing in a Summer” Huang Bo and Wang Yibo incarnate as comedians to show their interesting soul_Yue Yunpeng_Liu Mintao_Atmosphere

by admin
“Enthusiasm” directed by Dapeng releases the behind-the-scenes special of “Laughing in a Summer” Huang Bo and Wang Yibo incarnate as comedians to show their interesting soul_Yue Yunpeng_Liu Mintao_Atmosphere

2023-06-30 10:25 Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: Dapeng directed “Enthusiasm” releases the behind-the-scenes special of “Laughing in a Summer”

Sohu Entertainment News The movie “Enthusiasm” released a surprise “Laughing Summer” special, showing the audience interesting behind-the-scenes stories, fully showing the happy atmosphere of the “Enthusiasm” crew.

In the special series exposed this time, the “old” comedians Huang Bo and Yue Yunpeng, Liu Mintao with a lovely heart, and the “host” Xiaoshenyang gathered together to show their interesting souls, and the joyful atmosphere filled the entire screen. The “mutual dislike” interaction between Director Dapeng and Yue Yunpeng caused bursts of laughter; during the filming process, Yue Yunpeng’s expression “broken the defense” of Huang Bo, who laughed and said that because Yue Yunpeng looked like a wax figure; “fake” Ling and Liu Mintao appeared on the scene Imitating Jia Ling’s style, showing a childlike heart; Yue Yunpeng’s lyrics for Xiaoshenyang are actually having fun. The crew was full of laughter behind the scenes. Director Dapeng recalled with a smile: “The whole atmosphere of “Enthusiasm” is very good!”

The film is directed by Dapeng, written by Su Biao and Dapeng, chief producer Chen Zhixi, starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, starring Liu Mintao, Yue Yunpeng, Xiaoshenyang, Zhang Zixian, Song Zuer, and Jiang Long special stars. Ding Lei (played by Huang Bo) met Chen Shuo (played by Wang Yibo), a young dancer who is passionate and sincerely chasing dreams. There are many masters in the dance troupe, with different personalities, colliding with Chen Shuo to create different sparks, and there are constant jokes. Chen Shuo cherishes this stage very much, looking forward to the opportunity to play, but finds that everything is not as smooth as expected.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

See also  Sustainable boating, because the electric can with / win in the port and along the coast

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Released in: Beijing

You may also like

Eetcafé Ocean: a hidden gem with a terrace...

“Fengshen Part I” Introduces Daji: A Graceful and...

Lucas Santtana, paradise (it’s here)

“Incels” – the underestimated danger of misogyny by...

The sci-fi blockbuster sequel “Dune 2” revealed the...

Madonna: “Queen of Pop” too sick to get...

Huang Lixin said: On Saturday, July 1st, the...

Ten dead at festival: No charges against Travis...

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, a...

Andrea Gerhard back from India and Sri Lanka...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy