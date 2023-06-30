Beijing Guoan Coach Believes Yang Liyu’s Injury Disrupted Team’s Deployment, Costing Them a Point Against Shanghai Seaport

Title: Beijing Guoan Coach Believes Yang Liyu’s Injury Disrupted Team’s Deployment in Match Against Shanghai Seaport

On June 29th, Beijing Guoan football team suffered their first defeat in the 2023 Chinese Super League, losing 2-1 to Shanghai Seaport at home in the Workers’ Stadium. Beijing Guoan coach, Ricardo Suarez, attributed the loss partly to an early injury suffered by Yang Liyu, stating that it disrupted the team’s initial game plan.

Suarez acknowledged the strength of Shanghai Seaport, noting that they are currently the top team in the league. He emphasized the importance of every detail on the field and expressed disappointment over the ruling that disallowed Nabijiang’s forward pass, which would have resulted in a goal for Ademi.

The game took an unfavorable turn for Beijing Guoan when Lu Wenjun of Shanghai Seaport found an opportunity in the penalty area and scored, giving the visiting team a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Suarez praised his team’s defensive efforts, stating that the opponent did not easily break their defensive system.

In the second half, Shanghai Seaport maintained control over the game, while Beijing Guoan exerted pressure as instructed by the coach. Despite Mai Tijiang’s impressive goal to make it 2-0 in favor of Shanghai Seaport, Beijing Guoan’s new young player, Fang Hao, managed to score a goal during a counterattack, bringing the final score to 2-1.

Suarez believes that if Beijing Guoan had scored at least one point in the match, it would have been a fair result. He acknowledged that the team still needs improvement in various aspects but emphasized their determination to fight for victory in every game.

“As the head coach of Beijing Guoan, my goal is always to fight for three points. Today, the team wanted a victory regardless of the opponent,” Suarez stated during the post-match press conference. He expressed his belief that Beijing Guoan will continue to strive for three points in every future game, despite the current difficulties in fully implementing his tactical system.

