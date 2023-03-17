Home Entertainment Epic Games is happy to add a game this week “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius”-DoNews Games
2023-03-17

Epic Games added a game this week, “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius”, which is now available for collection. In addition, next week will be the Xijia 2 event, the games are “Ultimate Chess-Chess Ultra” and “World of Warships-Starter Pack”

“Warhammer 40,000: Gladius”It is the first 4X turn-based strategy game based on Warhammer 40,000. Four races will wage a savage war for the planet’s resources.

“Ultimate Chess -Chess Ultra-“The most exciting chess game ever. Experience stunning 4K visuals, seamless online multiplayer, chess master-approved AI ratings, and full VR compatibility.

World of Warships Starter Pack Ishizuchi Package contents include:

Japanese Tier IV battleship Ishizuchi

port position

11x Epic camouflages

11 consumable economic bonuses in 4 categories (“Silver + 20%”, “Ship EXP +100%”, “Commander EXP +100%”, “Free EXP + 300%”)

5x Bonus Chests

See here for bonus box drop rates.

The camouflage only changes the appearance of the ship, without any economic or combat bonuses.

If you already have this ship in your port, you will not receive any compensation.

Only accounts created on the Epic Games Store can use this DLC while playing.

