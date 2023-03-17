A few years ago, “Three Kingdoms Chuangjie Biography” restarted the SD Gundam craze, and the continuation of “Heroes Collection” was also well received. The latest series came to “Dragon Knight Legend”, which brought the fascinating SD Gundam “Exceeding Dragon” back then. Reiwa Era pays tribute to the new version again, becoming the “Excellent Assault Free Dragon”, and the fun of assembling the model is stronger than that of the old version, but it also tests the coloring skills of model fans.

The latest series of SDW HEROES “Legend of the Dragon Knight” did not produce animations, and only developed in comics and other media. It is a pity that the protagonist is replaced by the western-style Knight Assault Gundam, and there is also a mortal enemy Warlock Aegis Gundam. Old fans see it It’s like paying tribute to the old SD Gundam Gaiden’s Knight Gundam and Satan Gundam. Two models of “Dragon Overlord” were launched in the same series earlier, which has attracted people’s attention. It will be combined with Knight Assault Gundam to become “Excellent Assault Freedom Dragon”, which makes fans feel that “Exceeding Dragon” is coming again. “Superior Dragon” (formerly known as Superior Dragon) is a character that often appeared in the old SD Gundam Gaiden series. It has evolved in different versions over the years, and it is very complicated to complete the ins and outs of the story. In a word, its golden appearance makes Gundam fans never forget it, and the old model is even more expensive.

The SDW HEROES assembly model series has launched 3 related characters in a row since January, namely: the excellent assault free dragon, the mutant justice infinite dragon and the domineering excellent dark dragon. The shape is full of garlands and details, and the degree of restoration is sufficient based on today’s mold opening technology. However, the cost of the parts is limited, and model fans need to color them by themselves. It maintains the characteristics of the “complementary color hell” of the SDW HEROES series, and the selling price It is also considered higher in the same series.

As far as the basic set of seepage lines and stickers are concerned, the darker color “Variation Justice Infinite Dragon” will be better. Metallic purple, silver, and transparent blue are formed, while the plastic gold of the excellent assault free dragon is not very flattering. Transparent red, transparent yellow parts.

The entire series of SDW HEROES is a test of the coloring skills of the assembler, and it will indeed pay off to complement the color with heart. On the other hand, in terms of fun, it is also necessary to collect at least two models of the excellent assault free dragon and the mutant justice infinite dragon. The reason is that they can be combined to become the “Excellent Formula Ultimate Dragon”, which is also a tribute to the old version of the “Exceeding Dragon”. Evolutionary form, one left and one right light fusion.