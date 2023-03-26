Check Point Software Infinity Global Services helps improve cybersecurity operations and controls, and enhance cyber resiliency.

The new service wide Check Point’s end-to-end security services in thirty areas, enabling organizations to build and improve cybersecurity operations and controls and enhance their cyber resilience.

A simple package to implement

Sharon Schusheim, Cio e VP Technical Services di Check Point Software Technologies

Organizations of any size still struggle to monitor the growing threat landscape and adequately prevent cyberattacks. Our customers and partners come to us to help them deliver their cyber resiliency strategy. Check Point Infinity Global Services offers a comprehensive, consolidated and collaborative security solution in an easy-to-deploy package. So organizations can prevent attacks before they happen.

A challenge for companies

A recent survey by the World Economic Forum revealed that 86% of business leaders believe there will be “a major catastrophic cyber event” in the next two years. However, 34% said their teams lack cybersecurity expertise. On average, organizations are affected by more than 1,100 cyberattacks every week. There complexity SOC operations management has only increased this challenge, making it more difficult for companies to protect themselves from cyber threats.

Objective to fortify cyber resilience

Infinity Global Services intends to fill this gap. And it does so by providing end-to-end security offerings to help organizations prevent advanced threats, respond to widespread attacks, and improve cybersecurity procedures and controls. Infinity Global Services’ comprehensive end-to-end model delivers 30 proactive services across four pillars.

The four main pillars

Assessment : Strengthen the skills of an organization’s team, from the security professional to the Ciso. Includes IoT and cyber risk assessments, hybrid cloud security blueprints, and zero trust best practices.

: Strengthen the skills of an organization’s team, from the security professional to the Ciso. Includes IoT and cyber risk assessments, hybrid cloud security blueprints, and zero trust best practices. optimization and: Support for integrating threat prevention into cyber defenses with SOC-as-a-Service, Cyber ​​Resilience-as-a-Service, security development and optimization, and managed CSPM for the cloud.

and: Support for integrating threat prevention into cyber defenses with SOC-as-a-Service, Cyber ​​Resilience-as-a-Service, security development and optimization, and managed CSPM for the cloud. A prompt and effective intervention

Master : optimize the security of an organization. It also extends its team’s capabilities by offering cloud security bootcamps, CISO training, IT proficiency programs, and workforce development.

: the security of an organization. It also extends its team’s capabilities by offering cloud security bootcamps, CISO training, IT proficiency programs, and workforce development. Answer: Increase responsiveness with services designed to improve incident response planning. This is done through compromised assessments, penetration testing, managed detection and response, and tabletop exercises.

The importance of fortifying cyber resilience

An all-in-one solution, from threat research, MDR and risk assessment to proactive monitoring, professional services and training. Infinity Global Services consolidates automatically IT systems in one easy-to-manage solution. While receiving real-time updates on threat intelligence.