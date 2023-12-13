Eternal Four Seasons Concert Delights Audience at Hainan Island International Music Festival

The internationally renowned violinist Lu Siqing and the “Meijie New Youth Orchestra” joined forces to perform the classic “Eternal Four Seasons” concert at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center on December 12, as part of the 2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival.

The concert showcased two classic works of chamber music, seamlessly integrating the elegant style of Baroque with the passionate romance of tango music. The audience was treated to performances of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” and Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons in Buenos Aires,” representing the four seasons in both the northern and southern hemispheres. The sixteen movements took the audience on a musical journey through the changing seasons, ultimately culminating in a return to “Spring.”

Lu Siqing, a shining star in China’s violin performance circle, performed with his trademark profound musical expertise and unique style. The concert started with “Spring” and ended with “Spring,” with Lu Siqing’s piano music captivating and vividly expressing the charm of the four seasons.

Attendees described the concert as an artistic exchange and spiritual baptism, delivering a high-quality audio-visual feast to citizens and friends. The “Meijie New Youth Orchestra” also showcased their talent, demonstrating the powerful yet delicate and graceful beauty of string music.

In addition to the titular works, Lu Siqing and the orchestra delighted the audience with performances of the Romanian folk dance “Skylark” and “Xinjiang Spring” and “Butterfly Lovers,” bringing the concert to a perfect end.

The event was made possible by the invitation of Wan Jieni, the founder and artistic director of the 2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival, who expressed his hope to use music as a universal language to transcend boundaries and connect people’s hearts.

The “Eternal Four Seasons” concert was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all those who attended, and further solidifying Lu Siqing’s reputation as one of the most outstanding violinists of our time.

