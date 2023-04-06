Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral, Ingested, Stormruler – Europe Tour 2023

It’s Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, it’s cold and windy outside in Vienna. Just the right weather for a sold-out concert in the arena. A fat package consisting of the Americans is waiting Storm rulesthe British Ingestedthe Swede Dark Funeral and the legendary Cannibal Corpse. So to speak, a coarse trowel from the colorful extreme metal plate.

Once again I would like to commend us for our punctuality and also the Arena team for the smooth entry. As always, the whole team is very friendly and you feel very comfortable right away. Since the hall is already really full, the merch stand was moved directly to the small hall. Each band had enough to offer and that’s why there was a big rush in front of the sales stands. It was time for us to traipse to the first band. I really wanted to get the Melodic Blackened Deather from Missouri (USA). Storm rules look at.

The first two albums just made me curious and the band didn’t disappoint my expectations. Jesse (Drums), Jason (guitar, vocals) and their live musicians Derek Engemann (Bass), Nick Burks (guitar), have dressed up in their most beautiful leather clothes, studded with rivets, and they gamble right away from the first track. The sound is great and the band, especially Jason, showing how tech-savvy they are. All in all, Black Death is presented to the audience at the highest level. In addition, the guys are having fun, because they also see how positively the majority of the crowd reacts to the music and their confident stage presence. For an opener it was really big cinema with asterisks. If you haven’t seen the Americans yet, you should do so. The tracks were played: Reign of the Winged Duke, Sacred Rites & Black Magick, In the Shaded Vlasian Forest, Upon Frozen Shores, Internal Fulmination of the Grand Deceivers



After a short break followed Ingested, deathcorler with a penchant for brutally groovy death metal from Manchester, England. I actually have to say that I hadn’t dealt with the guys until now, so I was even more surprised by the impressive live performance. The English ensure a lot of movement in the crowd and the sharply set breakdowns unleash explosive mosh pits. The varied pig squels, deep growls and screams from singing masters Jay, make the walls of the arena tremble. At the same time, the band convinces with their dominant appearance and whips up the crowd. I particularly liked the brutal slam parts with a high groove factor. They would have more than deserved an encore if one were to take the magnificent atmosphere as a benchmark. Fantastic gig and definitely my winner of the night. In total there were the following seven tracks: Rebirth, No Half Measures, Shadows in Time, I, spoiler, Impending Dominance, Invidious und Echoes of Hate



Perhaps the most inappropriate band in this package is for me Dark Funeral. Maybe it’s because I’m not considered a big fan of the Black Metal veterans from Sweden. Frequently seen live and often experienced a mediocre sound. At the beginning I thought, ok it goes on as I know it. From the convincing My Funeral it definitely got better and the band was actually able to pick me up. With classics like The Secrets of the Black Arts might Heljarmadr good job on the mic. From the newer songs is Unchain my Soul a live grenade and is perfectly supported by today’s clear sound. The audience’s reaction shows how much respect there is for the band, but the exuberance of the previous bands wasn’t there. Nevertheless, for me it was the best performance of the Swedes that I have seen so far. The set list in detail: We Are the Apocalypse, With Satan, My Funeral, The Secrets of the Black Arts, When I´m Gone, Nail Them to the Cross, Unchain My Soul, Let the Devil I, Where Shadows Forever Reign.



It’s getting hotter and a bit fuller inside the arena. A sign that Cannibal Corpse ready to demolish the shack. I’m curious to see which set the American legends have put together. With Source of Iron things get off to a good start and the guys around the good-humoured Corpsegrinde have brought a fair amount of good humor with them. The sound is banging and you notice that the shed is sold out, because you are standing so close together that the band could safely play a staple blues. No way – at the latest to the band classic Fucked With a Knife is banged exuberantly and ignites an extensive moshpit.

I’m not getting any younger either, so I closed myself I Cum Blood moved to the first floor of the arena and watched the rest comfortably from the upper floor on the balcony. The crowd loved the performance and George Fisher, was able to score with humorous announcements. The coronation followed at the end, the songs that should not be missing at any corpse concert: A Skull Full of Maggots, Stripped, Raped and Strangled and Hammer Smashed Face. All in all, another successful performance with enough playing time from the Death Metal gods, even though I would have wished for two more songs from the last album. Myself and our photographer sum up that it was more than worth it and both leave the arena with a big grin.



Die Setlist von Cannibal Corpse im Detail:

01. Scourge of Iron

02. The Time to Kill Is Now

03. Inhumane Harvest

04. Code of the Slashers

05. Fucked With a Knife

06. The Wretched Spawn

07. Gutted

08. Kill or Become

09. I Cum Blood

10. Eviscreation Plague

11. Death Walking Terror

12. Condemnation Contagion

13. Necrogenic Resurrection

14. Unleashing the Bloodthirsty

15. Devoured by Vermin

16. A Skull Full of Maggots

17. Stripped, Raped and Strangled

18. Hammer Smashed Face

