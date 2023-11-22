Home » “NY Noodle” Black Friday Collection: Celebrating the Artistic Collaboration of Akimbo Club and Tyrrell Winston
Akimbo Club and Tyrrell Winston Launch “NY Noodle” Series for Black Friday

The highly anticipated “NY Noodle” series is set to launch on Black Friday, and it’s already causing a stir in the fashion world. American contemporary artist and vintage clothing supplier Akimbo Club, in collaboration with emerging American artist Tyrrell Winston, has announced the release of the new collection following the immense success of their “Yankee Noodle” zip-up hoodie in June.

The standout piece of the “NY Noodle” series is the relaunched “Yankee Noodle” zip-up hoodie in a “Faded Navy” colorway. Made in Los Angeles from 450 GSM thick brushed cotton and washed to create a distressed effect, the hoodie is adorned with Winston’s hand-painted New York Yankees classic logo pattern. Additionally, the collection includes a hoodie version with the same design, a Pinstripe Knit Sweater inspired by Major League Baseball team apparel, and an NY Noodle that references Carhartt WIP clothing silhouettes.

The “NY Noodle” Black Friday series is set to be available on the Akimbo Club official website on November 24th. With the previous “Yankee Noodle” release flying off the shelves, interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for this limited edition collection.

