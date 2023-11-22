Home » OpenAI says Ultraman will return as CEO. Is the “Palace Fighting Drama” over for the time being? —News—Science Network
OpenAI Says Ultraman Will Return as CEO. Is the “Palace Fighting Drama” Over for the Time Being?

OpenAI has announced that former CEO Sam Altman will be returning to his position as CEO. This news comes after Altman was dismissed by the company’s board of directors and subsequently joined Microsoft. The departure of Altman and other high-ranking members of OpenAI’s leadership had sparked a wave of internal dissent, with over 700 employees signing a joint letter calling for the resignation of the board of directors.

The announcement of Altman’s return has led to speculation that the “court battle drama” within OpenAI may have come to an end, at least for the time being. Microsoft CEO Nadella also expressed encouragement at the changes within OpenAI and hinted at a potential partnership in the future.

During his time away from OpenAI, Altman expressed his excitement at the prospect of returning to the company on his personal social media account. This news has been met with mixed reactions, with some viewing Altman’s return as a positive development while others remain skeptical about the company’s future.

It remains to be seen how Altman’s return will impact the company’s internal dynamics and future direction. With a significant portion of its workforce expressing discontent and calls for leadership change, OpenAI will need to navigate these challenges as it moves forward under Altman’s leadership once again.

