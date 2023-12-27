Evaluna Montaner’s Controversial Pregnancy: A Motherhood Journey Without Medical Check-Ups

Singer Evaluna Montaner Faces Controversy After Revealing Pregnancy Details

MIAMI.- Singer Evaluna Montaner found herself at the center of a controversy after revealing that she did not receive medical check-ups during her pregnancy with daughter Índigo. The Venezuelan artist, who is married to Colombian singer Camilo, made the revelation on the podcast “Thinking about it, we thought wrong.”

“I didn’t have a gynecologist. Nobody gave me ultrasounds, sonograms, or anything like that. The whole pregnancy was completely an act of faith; everything was with a midwife with whom I listened to her heart through a stethoscope, but I never saw how it was going and I didn’t even know if it was going to be a boy or a girl,” said Montaner, daughter of singer Ricardo Montaner.

Despite the lack of medical check-ups, there were no surprises regarding the sex of the baby, as both Montaner and Camilo had chosen to wait until the birth to find out, resulting in the selection of a unisex name.

While Montaner emphasized that her fear was centered on becoming a mother and assuming the responsibility of raising and educating her daughter, her statements sparked controversy among her followers on social media. Some expressed concern about the couple’s decision, while others celebrated their choice to embrace a natural approach to motherhood.

This is not the first time the couple has found themselves at the center of controversy regarding their parenting choices. Recently, they faced criticism for their decision to exclusively breastfeed their daughter, though they have not addressed the matter publicly.