Alcaraz defeats Djokovic, best moments and all the details of their last meeting of 2023

The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup is set to host an exhibition match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia. This match is generating a lot of buzz as these two players are widely regarded as the best in the world currently.

Their previous encounters during the 2023 ATP Tour have been quite competitive, with Djokovic holding a 3-2 lead in their overall head-to-head record. However, Alcaraz did manage to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, shaking up the balance of power between the two.

The upcoming exhibition match is scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This match is part of the Riyadh Season, which includes a variety of cultural events and entertainment in addition to sports.

For tennis fans wondering how to watch the match, DAZN is the exclusive broadcaster of the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup and will be providing coverage in 200 different markets. The match is set to start at 18:00 local time in Riyadh, which translates to 16:00 CET in Europe and 10:00 ET in the USA.

This exhibition match is bound to be an exciting event, offering fans the chance to see these two tennis greats face off once again in a unique setting. Whether you’re in Riyadh or tuning in from across the globe, this match is a must-see for tennis enthusiasts.

Share this: Facebook

X

