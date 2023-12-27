Dealing with Loneliness and Mental Health Challenges During the Holiday Season

Mental Health Issues Amid the Holidays

ATLANTA, Georgia.- For most people, this is a holiday season, however, there are some whose loneliness makes them go into depression and we don’t know what to do.

Mental Health has been one of the most important problems that this country has had after the pandemic, the economic crisis for many, the loss of family members for others, and now the Christmas and New Year holidays, which in some cases are not synonymous with joy, but more with sadness due to the loneliness in which one lives.

Lack of mental health care can have a knock-on effect, harming everything from friendships, relationships, jobs, and overall physical health. There is nothing shameful about asking for help, and it does not show weakness. In fact, valuing your mental health and taking care of it is one of the strongest acts you can do for yourself and the people you love.

Emotions, moods, and challenges in life can deteriorate people’s mental health. Some of these challenges include guilt, burnout, and grief and loss.

Guilt, for example, is something that everyone feels at some point and serves to teach us to care about others. Burnout, usually associated with exhaustion from work, is much more than that – and isn’t just about working hard. Grief and loss are what we experience after a significant loss, and it’s important to recognize the grieving process, and anger is an emotion that usually appears when you feel scared or threatened.

Other related emotions, like worry, loneliness, and sadness can be overwhelming and take over an individual’s life.

It’s okay to have these emotions, however, it’s necessary to address the situation. The SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-4357, is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help individuals and families facing mental health disorders or substance use. This service connects individuals with local treatment centers, support groups, and community organizations.

Additionally, seeking support from friends and family, and therapy can also help improve mental wellbeing.

Mental health issues are something no one should face alone. Having support, even from just one person, can make a big difference. When feeling overwhelmed, therapy can give individuals the space to address their mental health issues, and work towards improving overall well-being.

